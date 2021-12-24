Current Affairs in Short: 24 December 2021

Delhi completes 100% first dose vaccinations

• The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal announced that the National Capital has completed 100% first dose vaccination. As per the CM, Delhi has so far administered 148.33 lakh beneficiaries with the first dose of the jab.

• In a tweet, the Chief Minister saluted ANMs, doctors, teachers, ASHAs, CDVs, and all other frontline workers.

• The news has also come at a time when Delhi has faced an increase of COVID-19 patients in Delhi in the past seven days. The number of Omicron cases in the National Capital has also increased to 67.

• In the latest, Delhi recorded 118 fresh cases on December 23, 2021, and the positivity rate stood at 0.13%.

Amid Omicron scare, Delhi ready to handle 1 lakh COVID-19 cases per day

• Amid the increasing threat of a new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal assured that the state government is ready to handle one lakh COVID-19 cases per day.

• The Chief Minister informed that Delhi Government has created a capacity of handling one lakh cases daily and has also created a capacity of conducting 3 lakh tests on a daily basis.

• After conducting a high-level meeting with the state officials, the Chief Minister urged the people in the National Capital to stay at home and not to rush to the hospital if they experience mild symptoms.

• Recently, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had issued orders to ensure that no cultural events or gatherings will take place for Christmas or New Year celebrations.

US President signs a bill banning goods from China’s Xinjiang

• The President of the United States Joe Biden has signed a bill that bans imports from the Xinjiang region of China. The step has been taken over the concerns about forced labour further provoking an angry Chinese condemnation.

• The Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act is part of the United States’ pushback against China’s treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in the country, which the US has labeled as genocide.

• However, China has denied any form of abuse in the Xinjiang region. It is a major cotton producer and it also supplies much of the world’s materials for solar panels.

PM Modi to address Gurpurab celebrations on December 25

• PM Modi will address the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, in Kutch, Gujarat on December 25, 2021, via video conferencing.

• From December 23 to December 25, every year, Sikhs in Gujarat celebrate Gurpurab at Lakhpat Sahib Gurdwara. Notably, the first Sikh Guru had stayed at Lakhpat during the course of his travels.

• Lakhpat Sahib Gurudwara also has his relics which include wooden footwear and palkhi as well as the manuscripts and markings scripts of Gurmukhi.

• The holy gurudwara had suffered damage during the 2001 earthquake and Prime Minister Modi, who was the then Chief Minister of Gujarat had undertaken urgent measures to ensure the repair of gurudwara.

National award-winning filmmaker K S Sethumadhavan passes away

• A National award-winning filmmaker K S Sethumadhavan passed away at the age of 90. The filmmaker breathed his last on December 24 in Chennai. Reportedly, he was not keeping well for some time because of age-related ailments.

• Sethumadhavan entered the industry as an assistant director to K Ramnath. After launching himself as an independent filmmaker, he directed his first Malayalam movie.

• K S Sethumadhavan, who started his career in the 1960s has been behind a handful of iconic and path-breaking Malayalam movies.

• The eminent filmmaker delivered over 60 films in various languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. He has been a recipient of 10 National Awards and several Kerala State Film Awards.