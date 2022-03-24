Current Affairs in Short: 24 March 2022
J&K LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates 42 transmissions, distribution projects
- The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha inaugurated 42 power transmission and distribution projects in Kashmir valley.
- They are executed by the Jammu & Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) and aim at improving the power supply in all the 10 districts of the Kashmir division.
- LG informed that around Rs. 180 crores have been invested in the projects which will benefit all the 10 districts of Kashmir Valley.
- The augmented facilities in Jammu & Kashmir will also address the important need of the growing economy.
Yogi Adityanath formally elected as BJP’s legislative party leader in Uttar Pradesh
- Yogi Adityanath on March 24, 2022, has been formally elected as the leader of BJP’s Legislative Party in Uttar Pradesh.
- He was elected as the leader of the legislature party in the presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the former CM of Jharkhand Raghubar Das.
- After being elected as the leader of the legislative party, he will meet the Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, and will stake his claim to form his government in UP.
- Prime Minister Modi along with other top leaders is scheduled to attend the mega oath ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 25, 2022.
Launch of ‘Dare to Erade TB’ announced
- The Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has announced the launch of the ‘Dare to Erade TB’ program on World TB Day 2022.
- The program will be based on the Indian data and the formation of the Genome Sequencing Consortium for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) TB Surveillance.
- The Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar also said that the government has scaled up the capacities for early identification and the timely treatment of Tuberculosis cases in India.
- The Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya also awarded well-performing states and districts for achieving the improved levels of Tuberculosis elimination.
BYJU’S announced as the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
- An Indian EdTech Company, BYJU’S has been announced as an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
- BYJU’S, with this partnership, will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 emblem, marks, and assets. They can also run unique promotions to connect with passionate football fans around the world.
- BYJU’S has now become the first Indian firm to be associated with the World Cup.
- The founder and CEO of BYJU’S, Byju Raveendran stated that everyone is excited to be sponsoring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. It is the biggest single-sport event in the world.
Nepal Prime Minister to visit India for 3-days
- The Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba is all set to embark on a three-day official visit to India from April 1 to 3, 2022.
- Nepalese Prime Minister received and accepted the invitation extended by his Indian counterpart PM Modi.
- The visit by the Nepalese Prime Minister has come after Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi concluded his three-day Nepal visit.
