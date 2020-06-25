Current Affairs in Short: 25 June 2020

West Bengal Government extends lockdown till July 31

• The state government of West Bengal has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till July 31, 2020. The announcement was made by WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after an all-party meeting convened on June 24, 2020 to discuss the COVID situation in the state.

• The decision was taken in the wake of continous rise of COVID cases in the State. The West Bengal CM stated that the lockdown will be extended with more relaxation. The educational institutions in the state will remain closed till July 31.

• All private nursing homes in the state have been directed for cost-effective COVID treatment. The all-party meeting has also decided to form a Committee to prepare a resolution on “Amphan” grants which will be sent to the Central Government.

PM Modi to launch Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan on June 26, 2020 through video conference. The UP Chief Minister and other Ministers of the state will also be present at the virtual launch.

• PM Modi will be interacting with villagers from six districts. The villages across all districts of Uttar Pradesh will be joining the program through the Common Service Centers and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, while maintaining the social distancing norms in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

• Almost 30 lakh migrant workers have returned to Uttar Pradesh due to a nationwide lockdown imposed to control the COVID pandemic. At least 31 districts of the state have more than 25000 returnee migrant workers, which include 5 aspirational districts as well.

• The Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan will focus on providing employment, promoting local entrepreneurship and creating partnerships with Industrial associations and other organizations to provide employment opportunities.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan launches eBlood Services Mobile App

• Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on June 25, 2020 launched the eBlood Services Mobile Application. The application is an initiative of the Indian Red Cross Society, which is dedicated to the fight against COVID-19.

• Those in need can get registered on the app and know where to get the required blood. The Health Minister stated that people can demand up to four units of blood.

• The Indian Red Cross Society's blood banks will wait up to 12 hrs for them.

RBI directs banks, NBFCs, digital lending platforms to disclose full information

• The Reserve Bank of India has directed the banks, Non Banking Financial Corporations and digital lending platforms to disclose full information up front on their websites to customers to make the digital lending more transparent.

• The RBI’s follows several complaints against exorbitant interest rates and harsh recovery measures of the lending platforms.

• The RBI stated that a letter must be issued to the borrower on the letter head of the bank/ NBFC concerned immediately after the loan sanction. A copy of the loan agreement shall also be provided to all borrowers at the time of the disbursement of loans. The RBI also asked the banks and NBFCs to create awareness about the grievance redressal mechanism.

CCI approves Jaadhu Holdings LLC’s acquisition of 9.99 percent stake in Jio Platforms

•The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Jaadhu Holdings LLC’s acquisition of a 9.99 percent stake in Jio Platforms.

•Jaadhu Holdings LLC is a newly incorporated company, which was formed in March 2020 under the laws of the US state of Delaware. It is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Facebook.

•Jio Platforms hold 100 percent of the issued and outstanding share capital of Reliance JioInfocomm Limited (RJIL).