Current Affairs in Short: 25 November 2020

MHA issues fresh guidelines for COVID-19 to be effective from December 1st

•The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 25, 2020 issued new guidelines for COVID-19 Surveillance, Containment and Caution, which will come into effect from December 1 and remain upto December 31, 2020.

•The Home Ministry had earlier given guidelines for unlocking. However, now the states will play a bigger role in COVID-19 tracking.

•The latest guidelines are focused on COVID-19 surveillance, containment and caution. The main focus is to consolidate the substantial gains that have been achieved against the COVID-19 outbreak.

•The states and union territories may impose local restrictions based on their assessment of the situation to contain the spread of COVID-19. However, the states/ UTs cannot impose local lockdown without consultation with the centre.

BJP MLA Vijay Sinha elected as Bihar Assembly Speaker

•Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijay Sinha was elected as the Bihar Assembly Speaker through a voice vote on November 25, 2020.

•The Mahagathbandhan had nominated RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary as its candidate for the post of the Bihar Assembly Speaker.

•Vijay Kumar Sinha won 126 votes, while Mahagathbandhan candidate Awadh Bihari Choudhary got 114 votes.

•The RJD MLAs opposed the voice vote in the Speaker election, citing the presence of members of the Legislative Council in the House.

Flight operations at Chennai airport suspended for 12 hours

•All flight operations at Chennai airport have been suspended from November 25, 2020 till 7 am on November 26 in the view of Cyclone Nivar. This was announced by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

•The decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers and the severity of the approaching cyclone. Overall, 49 flights that were scheduled for Wednesday have been cancelled.

•The passengers of the cancelled flights will be accommodated on next available flights at no additional charges by waiving off cancellation fee and refunding the full ticket amount.

Sputnik V vaccine is 95 & effective, cheaper than others, says Russian developers

•Russia’s Sputnik V COVID vaccine developers announced on November 24, 2020 that the vaccine shows an efficacy rate or 95 percent, as per the second interim analysis of clinical data.

•The two-dose vaccine will cost about $20 in international markets and will be available for free for Russian citizens.

Going by this, one dose of the Sputnik V is expected to be available in the international markets for less than USD 10. The vaccine does not also require extreme cold storage for distribution.

•The second interim analysis of clinical trial data of the vaccine showed 91.4 percent efficacy for the vaccine 28 days after the first dose and 95 percent vaccine efficacy 42 days after the first dose. This was informed by the state-run Gamaleya research centre and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Best FIFA Men's Player award: Kevin de Bruyne, Lewandowski shortlisted for award

•Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Bayern Munich's striker Robert Lewandowski have been shortlisted for Best FIFA Men's Player award. FIFA revealed this on November 25, 2020.

•Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona striker Lionel Messi have also been nominated in the category.

•The individual trophies will be presented at the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on December 17, 2020.