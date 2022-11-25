Current Affairs in Short: 25 November 2022
Udaipur gears up to host first G20 Meeting
- The City of Lakes, Udaipur is gearing up to host the first G20 Sherpa Meeting in India from December 4 to 7, 2022.
- The G20 meeting is aimed at fostering growth and building bonds among the twenty options.
- Among the highlights of the meeting, there will also be the depiction of Indian culture with wall paintings and the illumination of heritage sites across the country.
- The Sherpa Meeting of the G20 Summit is a preliminary meeting of the government representatives before the main G20 Summit.
Post Harvest Management and Rural Collection Center in Tripura
- The Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha inaugurated the Post Harvest Management and Rural Collection Center in Golaghati. It aims at benefitting more than 500 farmers, especially week traders.
- The Chief Minister during the inaugural address said that the Post Harvest Management Store will benefit more than 500 farmers. Farmers use to suffer huge financial losses due to the wastage of unsold vegetables & fruits. As they have no alternative arrangement for the same.
- The Chief Minister also said that the state government has been continuously working for the development of the farmers in different parts of the states.
- He added that the crops produced by the farmers of the state are also being exported. Farmers are getting benefitted financially.
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in 5 World Cups
- Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player in history to score in 5 different world cups his penalty helped Portugal register a 3-2 thrilling victory over Ghana in FIFA World Cup 2022.
- The Portugal Captain achieved this milestone after he converted a penalty in the 65th minute of the game.
- Ronaldo grabbed center stage through the game but wasted two golden opportunities. He dominated the build-up to the game as the aftermath of his contentious interview last week continued.
- Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United Club mutually decided to part ways after a long association.
Jio rolls out 5G services in all districts of Gujarat
- Jio has announced that it has rolled out its True 5G network in every headquarters of Gujarat’s 33 districts making it the first Indian State to get 100 percent coverage of 5G services.
- As a model state, Jio has announced that it would launch a series of True-5G-powered initiatives across education, agriculture, healthcare, industry 4.0, and the Internet of Things sectors in Gujarat and then extend it across the country.
- The Telecom firm also said that Gujarat holds a special place, as it is Reliance’s ‘Janmabhoomi’, and added that this strategic announcement was a dedication to Gujarat and its people.
