Current Affairs in Short: 26 February 2020

CCEA approves National Technical Textiles Mission

• The CCEA on February 26, 2020 approved the setting up of the National Technical Textiles Mission.

• For the implementation of this mission, the Cabinet has allocated total funds of Rs 1480 Crore.

• The mission has been launched with an objective to position India as a global leader in Technical Textiles.

• The Mission will be implemented in the next four years from 2020-21 to 2023-24.

Cabinet approves order for adaptation of Central laws in Jammu and Kashmir

• The Union Cabinet recently approved to issue an order for the adaptation of all Central Acts in the newly created Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir.

• These Acts will be adapted under the Section 96, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

• The section 96 of J&K Reorganisation Act grants powers to the Central Government to adopt or modify laws for the application of any law within one year of newly formed Union territories.

Joint Exercise Indradhanush 2020 begins at Air Force Station Hindan

• Joint India-UK exercise, Exercise Indradhanush 2020 began on February 24, 2020 at the Air Force Station Hindan, India.

• This fifth edition of the exercise is being conducted around the 'Base Defence and Force Protection' theme.

• The exercise is conducted jointly by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Royal Air Force (RAF) of the United Kingdom.

India to organise the first summit on Artificial Intelligence to boost social inclusion and transformation

• The Central Government will organise its first-ever summit on Artificial Intelligence to boost social inclusion and transformation.

• The summit is named as Responsible AI for Social Empowerment- RAISE 2020

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this two-day summit on April 11, 2020 in New Delhi.

• The summit will begin with a Startup Challenge – Pitchfest, organized by Central Government & Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Union HRD Ministry launches Higher Education Leadership Development Programme

• Union Ministry of Human Resource Development recently launched the “Higher Education Leadership Development Programme for Administrator” on February 26, 2020.

• This programme will be a joint initiative of the UGC and UK India Education and Research Initiative (UKIERI).

• It will train the senior and middle-level academic administrators of Indian Universities.