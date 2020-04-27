Current Affairs in Short: 27 April 2020

India third-largest military spender after US, China in 2019: SIPRI report

•India has become the third-largest military spender in the world after the United States and China, as per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report. India and China were for the first time among the top three military spenders.

•India’s military spending grew by 6.8 percent to $71.1 billion in 2019, as per the SIPRO report on “Trends in World Military Expenditure, 2019”. This was the highest expenditure on the military in South Asia.

•The total global military expenditure rose to $1,917 billion in 2019, an increase of 3.6 percent from 2018, the largest annual growth since 2010. The five largest military spenders, including Russia and Saudi Arabia, accounted for 62 percent of the global military expenditure in 2019.

•The United States, which is the highest military spender, grew its military expenditure by 5.3 percent to a total of $732 billion in 2019, accounting for 38 percent of global military spending.

• On the other, China, the world’s second-largest military spender, allocated around $261 billion for military spending in 2019, which amounts to about 14 percent of the global military expenditure.

Former PM Manmohan Singh to guide expert for post-COVID-19 revival strategy for Punjab

• Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be guiding a group of experts to form a post COVID-19 revival strategy for Punjab. Punjab Chief Minister had written a letter to the former PM asking for his guidance, which Singh readily accepted.

• The Punjab state government had set up a 20-member group of experts, headed by the former deputy chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia on April 25, 2020 to revive the state’s economy post coronavirus lockdown.

• The group of experts has been mandated to submit its initial set of recommendations by July 31, followed by two more reports by September 30 and December 31, 2020.

India’s Petrochemicals industry becomes top exporting sector for 1st time

• India’s Chemicals and Petrochemicals industry became the top exporting sector for the first time during the last fiscal year.

• India’s chemical exports rose by 7.43 percent to Rs 2.68 lakh crore rupees between April 2019-January 2020. This constitutes 14.35 percent of the total exports.

• Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda congratulated the chemicals and petrochemicals industry and assured full support to make India a leading global hub for the manufacturing of chemicals and petrochemicals.

Sanjay Kothari appointed as Central Vigilance Commissioner

• Retired IAS officer Sanjay Kothari has been appointed as the new Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind on April 25, 2020.

Sanjay Kothari was previously serving as the secretary to the President of India. He was succeeded by Kapil Dev Tripathi on April 20, 2020.4.27

• The retired IAS officer’s name was chosen for the post of Central Vigilance Commissioner on the recommendation by a high-level selection panel, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

• The Central Vigilance Commissioner is appointed by the President based on the recommendation of the high-level committee. Besides the Prime Minister, the committee comprises the Minister of Home Affairs and the Leader of the Opposition.

Five north-eastern states completely COVID-19 free: DoNER Minister

• The Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jitendra Singh informed on April 27, 2020 that five out of the eight north-eastern states are completely coronavirus free.

• The five COVID-19 free states include Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Nagaland. The remaining three states- Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram have 8, 11 and 1 confirmed coronavirus case respectively.

• The Union Minister stated that all the remaining COVID-19 patients have recovered and will soon turn negative. There have been no new cases in the northeast till April 26th night.