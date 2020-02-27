Current Affairs in Short: 27 February 2020

Cabinet approves Surrogacy Bill Draft-2020

• The Government has approved Surrogacy Bill Draft 2020 on February 26, 2020. According to the proposed bill, any woman can be a surrogate mother by her own will.

• A provision has been made to form the National Surrogacy Board at the center and the State Surrogacy Board in the states. These boards, to be created at different levels, will monitor the process of surrogacy.

• The period of insurance cover for surrogate mother has been increased to 36 months. In the previous bill, the insurance cover was fixed at 16 months.

New Toll-Free Number of GST helpdesk

• The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) recently launched a new toll-free number for GST related problems. This number will work 365 days for answering queries about the GST.

• GSTN has introduced new features to improve taxpayers’ experience by giving them more power. A new toll-free number is - 1800 103 4786'. Anyone can call on this helpline from 9 am to 9 pm.

• The existing GST helpline number (0120-24888999) has been discontinued the introduction of a new toll-free number. This new helpline number will work in 10 Indian languages – Punjabi, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Jawed Ashraf becomes India’s new envoy to France

• Javed Ashraf has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to France. He is a 1991 batch Indian Foreign Service officer by the Government of India.

• Before this responsibility, he was the High Commissioner of India to Singapore. Ashraf is replacing Vinay Vinay Mohan Kwatra. This decision has been taken by the government because of the strategic relationship between the two countries.

• Kwatra has been appointed as India’s ambassador to Nepal. Ashraf joined the IFS in 1991. He had served as the Indian Ambassador in Frankfurt and Berlin from 1993 to 1999.

Sri Lanka to construct first electric rail track in Kandy

• The Government of Sri Lanka has decided to build its first electric railway track in Kandy. Sri Lanka government believes that it will ease transportation and provide better infrastructure to the country.

• The Government has planned to build construct a new electric rail track between Kandy to Rambankana, about 78 km from the capital Colombo via Katugastota.

• A new railway line would be constructed above the existing railway line in the area. The construction work will be carried out by a Spain based construction company. The preliminary phase of work for this project has already started.

Janez Jansa named as Prime Minister of Slovenia

• The President of Slovenia recently nominated Janez Jansa as the new Prime Minister of the country. He has decided to form a government with three other political parties.

• He has also been the Prime Minister of Slovenia twice before. He was the Prime Minister of the country from 2004 to 2008 and from 2012 to 2013.

• He is believed as the admirer of Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban. Political experts believe that Slovenia’s parliament will confirm a new government in the country by the end of March 2020.