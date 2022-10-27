Current Affairs in Short: 27 October 2022
The 27th annual UN Meeting on Climate, COP27 will take place in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt from November 6 to November 18, 2022.
Current Affairs in Short
Gujarat achieves 100 percent household tap connections under Jal Jeevan Mission
- Gujarat has been declared as a 100 per cent ‘Har Ghar Jal’ State which means that all the households in rural areas have access to safe drinking water through taps in the state.
- According to Government data, all 91, 73, 378 houses in the state now have water connections.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded Gujarat. He congratulated the people of Gujarat and said that this shows the enthusiasm of the people towards Jal Shakti.
- The motto of the Hal Jeevan Mission is ‘no one is left out’, thus ensuring that every household, irrespective of its socio-economic status, gets a tap water supply.
President of India to present Silver Trumpet, Trumpet Banner to the President’s bodyguard
- President of India Droupadi Murmu will present the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President’s Bodyguard at a ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.
- In the one-and-a-half-hour-long ceremony, the President’s Bodyguard will accept the President’s Silver Trumpet and Trumpet banner.
- The presentation parade will then be followed by an audio-visual presentation highlighting the history and significance of the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner.
- Being the President of India’s own troops, the PBG has the unique distinction of being the only military unit of the Indian Army that is privileged to carry the President’s silver trumpet and trumpet banner.
COP27 to take place in Egypt from November 6
- The 27th annual UN Meeting on Climate, COP27 will take place in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt from November 6 to November 18, 2022.
- Notably, this will be the 5th time a climate conference is being hosted in Africa. The Governments of more than 200 countries have been invited to participate in the conference.
- COP27 will focus on three main areas, reducing emissions, helping countries to prepare and deal with climate change, and securing the support and funding for developing countries for climate activities.
- During COP27, there will also be days with specialized themes for focused talks and announcements on issues including agriculture, gender, and biodiversity.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends Shaurya Diwas in Jammu & Kashmir
- The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the 76th Infantry Day attended the Shaurya Diwas program organized by the Indian Army in Budgam.
- J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was also present during the event. The Defence Minister also visited an exhibition by the Indian Army at the occasion.
- Infantry Day is observed in India every year on October 27 as a remembrance of the first military event of Independent India, when the Indian Army had repelled the first attack on Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in Kashmir Valley.
- On the 76th Infantry Day, the Defence Minister of India also extended greetings and warm wishes to the courageous infantry personnel and their families.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.