Current Affairs in Short: 28 December 2021

Singapore makes COVID vaccination mandatory from February 2022

• Singapore has announced that COVID vaccination will be a mandatory condition for the approval of new applications for long-term passes, work passes, and permanent residence in the country from February 2022. The new rule will be implemented from February 1, 2022.

• The new order in Singapore, however, will not be applied to children below the age of 12 or those who are medically eligible to receive the vaccination.

• Those who are required to renew the work passes will have to be vaccinated. At the point of application, the employers will also have to make a declaration that their dependents are fully vaccinated upon arrival in Singapore.

• The new measures announced by Singapore are a part of the country’s adjustments to deal with the infectious Omicron variant.

Kashi Film Festival begins in Varanasi

• The Kashi Film Festival commenced on December 27, 2021, in Varanasi. The city is known as the religious and cultural center of North India.

• During the 3-day festival, Indian classical music and dance performances will be performed by eminent artists. The festival will run from December 27 to 29, 2021.

• Along with classical dance performances, the memories of the famous philosopher poets, musicians, writers, and Banaras Gharana, who became famous in India by staying in Kashi will also be refreshed.

• The city has undergone a tremendous change under PM Modi’s leadership and the festival will be a huge step for film promotion in Kashi.

Pakistan approves ‘National Security Policy’

• The top security panel of Pakistan has given its approval to its ‘National Security Policy’ for 2022-26. The policy places ‘economic security at the core’ to ensure a citizen-centric approach to security.

• This is also the first time that a National Security Policy has been approved in Pakistan. The NSP puts economic security at the core and a stronger economy will create additional resources to bolster human and economic security.

• The policy has been created through a whole-of-government effort over the last 7 years and also included extensive consultations among the federal government institutions.

• The National Security Policy in Pakistan will now be presented to the Cabinet before being officially adopted by the Government.

Jean-Marc Vallee, ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director, passes away at 58

• Jean-Marc Vallee, the director, and producer who won Emmy for directing the hit series ‘Big Little Lies’ passed away at the age of 58. He had also earned multiple Oscar nominations for his 2013 drama ‘Dallas Buyers Club’.

• Jean-Marc Valle was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking and directing the stars including Reese Witherspoon, Amy Adams, Nicole Kidman, and Jake Gyllenhaal over the past decade.

• Valle is known to shoot in natural light and hand-held cameras giving actors complete freedom to improvise the scripts and move around within a scene’s location.

• He directed the first season of ‘Big Little Lies’ and directed Amy Adams in ‘Sharp Objects'. Valle won DGA awards for both of his works.

Japan to put person on moon by late 2020s

• Japan has revised the schedule of its space exploration plans aiming to put a person from Japan on the moon by the latter half of the 2020s.

• As per the draft schedule of Japan’s plan, the country aims to put the first-non American on the moon as part of the Artemis Programme which is a US-led initiative that aims to return astronauts to the moon.

• The announcement by Japan has come a week after Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa had returned to the Earth after spending 12 hours aboard the International Space Station (ISS).