Current Affairs in Short: 28 July 2021

Centre writes to States requesting data on COVID deaths due to oxygen shortage

•The Central government has written to States and Union Territories seeking data on deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

•The data on COVID deaths due to oxygen shortage will be presented during the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

•This move comes amid the backlash from the opposition over the Centre’s claim presented in Rajya Sabha on July 20 that no States or Union Territories reported deaths due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

•India had witnessed a deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in thousands of deaths every day and an acute crisis of medical oxygen in states and UTs. Between April to May 2021, over 4-lakh COVID-19 cases and 4,000 deaths were reported.

CDC mandates vaccinated people to wear masks again in US

•The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on July 27, 2021, mandated vaccinated people to wear masks in a bid to prevent further spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the US.

•CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said that he has come across scientific data that the Delta variant behaves uniquely different from past strains of the COVID-19 virus.

•Following the announcement, it is mandatory that even people who are fully vaccinated will wear masks in public indoor areas of high transmission possibility of the country.

•Former Director of CDC said that the US is likely to witness 200,000 daily COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.

•Two months ago, CDC had announced that fully vaccinated people can do away with masks.

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched during third quarter of 2022: Govt

•Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for the Department of Space informed that India is most likely to launch its Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon in the third quarter of 2022.

•Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Dr Singh said that the realization of Chandrayaan-3 comprises various processes such as subsystems realization, finalization of configuration, integration, special tests to evaluate system performance on Earth, and spacecraft level detailed testing.

•All the possible works were taken up in work from home mode and the remaining tasks for the realization of the spacecraft’s realization resumed after the COVID-19 unlock period.

•Chandrayaan-3 mission is a land-rover mission that will exhibit India’s capability to soft-land a spacecraft on a celestial body that will communicate with Earth through the existing orbiter from Chandrayaan-2.

Indian Railways to provide Wi-Fi facility at all stations except halt stations: Ashwini Vaishnaw

•Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Indian Railways will be providing Wi-Fi facilities at all stations except halt stations.

•Vaishnaw said that RailTel, a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), Ministry of Railways will set up Wi-Fi facilities at all Indian railway stations. So far, the facility has been installed at 6045 stations.

•Installation of the Wi-Fi facility across the remaining stations is in progress. The target of covering 55 stations will be completed during this current financial year, he said.

Weightlifter Polina Guryeva wins Turkmenistan’s first Olympic medal

•Turkmenistan’s weightlifter Polina Guryeva won a silver medal in the 59-kg weightlifting category in the Tokyo Olympics thereby securing the country’s first Olympic medal.

•Guryeva lifted a total of 217-kg, which includes 96-kg in the snatch and 121-kg in the clean and jerk.

•Taiwan’s Kuo Hsing-Chun won gold for lifting a total of 236-kg, which includes 103-kg in the snatch and 133-kg in the clean and jerk. Japan’s Mikiko Andoh won bronze for lifting a total of 214-kg.

•Turkmenistan has been competing in the Summer Olympics since 1996.