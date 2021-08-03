Current Affairs in Short: 3 August 2021

NASA is set to launch its Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2

•The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is set to launch the second mission of its Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) on August 3, 2021, at 10.50 pm IST.

•As part of the space agency’s Commercial Crew Programme, OFT-2 is the second uncrewed flight for Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft.

•The Starliner will be launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

•The Starliner will be carrying more than 400 pounds of NASA cargo and crew supplies to the International Space Station and will return to Earth with over 550 pounds of cargo and the reusable Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System tanks that provide breathable air to crew members on the station.

Govt allocates Rs 756 crores under FAME scheme till June 2021

•The Government has allocated over Rs 756 crores under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles (FAME) scheme till June 2021.

•The scheme aims at encouraging Faster adoption of Electric and Hybrid vehicles by offering an upfront incentive on purchases of Electric vehicles. The scheme also aims at the establishment of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and tackling the issue of fuel security and environmental pollution.

•The scheme was launched in 2015. Under the scheme’s Phase-1 and 2, as of July 28, 2021, approximately 3,71,000 Electric and Hybrid vehicles were assisted with a total incentive of approximately Rs 634 crores.

•Under the scheme’s Phase-2, one thousand one crore rupees have been allocated for establishing charging infrastructure in India. Under Phase-1, 427 charging stations were set up and under Phase 2, around 2,877 Electric Vehicle charging stations costing around Rs 500 crores across 68 cities in 25 states and UTs were sanctioned.

5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s Papua region

•Indonesia’s Papua region on August 2, 2021, was hit by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake, stated the United States Geological Survey. No reports of damage or tsunami were issued.

•The earthquake was located at a shallow depth of 12 km, about 180 km northeast of Tual city.

•The Papua region is very vulnerable to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the tectonic plates collide due to high seismic activity.

•In January 2021, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit Sulawesi Island that killed more than 100 people.

•In 2018, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami hit Palu that during which more than 4,300 people died or went missing.

COVAXIN effective against Delta, Delta Plus, B.1.617.3 COVID-19 variants, says ICMR study

•The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its study stated that the COVAXIN vaccine has been found effective against the Delta, Delta Plus, and B.1.617.3 variants of the COVID-19.

•The study showed that COVAXIN was effective at neutralizing the Delta, Delta Plus, and B.1.617.3 variants.

•COVAXIN was found to offer a 65.2 per cent level of protection against the Delta variant in a randomized, double-blind, multi-center Phase-3 clinical trial.

Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches theme song for Tokyo Paralympics

•Anurag Thakur, Sports Minister on August 3, 2021, launched the theme song ‘Kar De Kamaal Tu’ for Tokyo Paralympics in New Delhi.

•A Divyang cricket player Sanjeev Singh has composed and sung the song ‘Kar De Kamaal Tu’.

•Former Paralympian and President of Paralympic Committee of India Deepa Malik along with Chief Patron of Paralympic Committee of India Avinash Rai Khanna and Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal among others were present at the launch event.