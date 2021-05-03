Current Affairs in Short: 3 May 2021

Delhi gets its 1st COVID centre with own oxygen plant

•Delhi has finally got its first COVID-19 centre that has its own oxygen plant. The centre is located at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in East Delhi.

•This comes at the national capital is reeling with the shortage of medical oxygen amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

•The oxygen plant can simultaneously supply oxygen to 18-20 patients. It has been donated by the HCL foundation. This means that the centre will no longer need to depend on the oxygen supply chain that causes many delays.

Several hospitals in Delhi continue to grapple with oxygen shortage.

Gujarat extends interest waiver on repayment of crop loan till June 30

•The Gujarat government has extended an interest waiver on repayment of crop loans from the cooperative sector till June 30, 2021. This was informed by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

•The extension comes in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 in the state. The main objective is to charge no interest on loans to encourage the farmers for timely repayment

•According to NABARD’s Credit Policy, the lenders in the cooperative sector provid short-term crop loans at 7 percent interest. The centre and the Gujarat state government provided 3 and 4 percent rebate respectively on this for timely repayment.

Nepal to shut 22 border points with India

•Nepal government has decided to close 22 border points with India in the wake of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

•Nepal's COVID Crisis Management Coordination Committee had earlier recommended Nepal's Council of Ministers to shut down 22 out of the nation's total 35 border points with India.

•Following this move, only 13 border points between Nepal and India will remain operational.

Centre allows import of oxygen concentrators for personal use

•The central government on April 30, 2021 permitted the import of oxygen concentrators for personal use. Now the oxygen concentrators can be imported by local citizens through the post, courier or e-commerce portals under the gift category.

•However, the exemption for oxygen concentrators has been allowed only till July 31, 2021, for personal use. The move comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

•The oxygen concentrator is a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air. Its demand has risen due to the massive increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. A concentrator can capture and filter the air, unlike oxygen cylinders which can only store a fixed amount of oxygen.