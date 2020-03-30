Current Affairs in Short: 30 March 2020

Saudi Arabia to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to India

• Saudi Arabia has assured India that it will ensure uninterrupted LPG supply despite the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus. This was announced by Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on March 29, 2020.

• India is the second-largest importer of LPG in the world. India fulfills its LPG requirements from Gulf nations including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

• With the government stressing on the use of cleaner fuel, the usage of the gas has increased further in the nation. The usage of LPG has increased by almost 6.7 percent in 2020 and imports increased by 15.9 percent.

Government gives benefits to farmers on crop loan repayments

• The Government on March 30, 2020 extended the benefit of 2 percent Interest Subvention (IS) to Banks and 3 percent Prompt Repayment Incentive (PRI) to all farmers up to May 31, 2020 for all crop loans up to Rs. 3 lakh given by banks that are due between March 1st and May 31st.

• The farmers are not able to travel to bank branches to pay their short term crop loan dues to due the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

• The farmers may also face difficulty in repayment of their loans during this period due to restrictions on movement and untimely sale and receipt of payment of their produce.

Air Vice-Marshal Chandan Singh Rathore passed away

• Air Vice Marshall Chandan Singh Rathore passed away at his Jodhpur residence on March 29, 2020. He had served in the Indian Air Force at the time of the 1962 Indo-China war and the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

• The Air Vice Marshall had planned and executed helicopter operations during India’s 1971 war with Pakistan for the liberation of Bangladesh.

• He had flown 8 missions into the enemy territory during the war to supervise the progress of lifting two companies of troops in the Sylhet area by the Indian Air Force.

• He will be awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, the second-highest military award, posthumously for his acts of bravery in the presence of the enemy.

SC extends deadline of transition from BS IV to BS VI

• The Supreme Court has extended the transition from BS-IV to BS V vehicles by 10 more days given the current 21-lockdown scenario to fight the COVID-19 virus.

• The initial deadline was March 31, 2020. However, it has been extended keeping in mind the centre’s order of a complete lockdown in the country for 21 days.

• The order comes after the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association had moved the apex court seeking a relaxation in the deadline to sell their BS-IV vehicle stock. There are currently around 7 lakh unsold two-wheelers, 12,000 commercial vehicles and 15,000 unsold cars of BS-IV standard.

International Table Tennis Federation suspends events till June 30, freezes world rankings

• The International Table Tennis Federation has suspended all of its planned events till June 30, 2020 in the wake of the rapid spread of coronavirus across the globe.

• The federation has also frozen the world rankings list due to the current uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The body will now evaluate all implications regarding the postponement of the events and the current travel restrictions and make the necessary adjustments.

National Book Trust to launch Corona Studies Series books

• National Book Trust (NBT) is set to launch a Corona Studies Series books to provide relevant reading materials regarding Coronavirus pandemic to all age-groups.

• The series will be launched keeping in mind the extraordinary social, psychological, economic and cultural significance of Corona Pandemic for the society in the future. The books will mostly be post-Corona reads.

• The series will be a long-term contribution to prepare and engage readers with the various aspects of the current Corona affected times. The books will be published in various Indian languages.