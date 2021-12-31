Current Affairs in Short: 31 December 2021

Kalinga Art Gallery, 5 regional art galleries inaugurated by Odisha CM

• The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Kalinga Art Gallery as well as five regional art galleries.

• Kalinga Art Gallery is the largest art gallery of Odisha which is located on the premises of the State Museum. The five regional art galleries have been established in the five districts namely, Puri, Chhatrapur, Balasore, Koraput, and Sambalpur.

• As per the Chief Minister of Odisha, the regional art galleries in five districts will encourage the local artists to display their artistic creativity and promote the local art forms.

• While highlighting the cultural glory of Odisha, Patnaik also said that the state is a great repository of rich culture and artistic heritage.

Biden-Putin phone call

• US President Joe Biden in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Russia to de escalate the tensions with Ukraine.

• The US President in a 50-minute phone with Putin made clear that the US, its allies, and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.

• During a phone call, President Biden also expressed his support for the diplomacy, starting from 2022 with the bilateral strategic stability dialogue, at NATO through the NATO-Russia Council, and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

• This is the second call in a month between the two leaders amid the escalating tension in Ukraine as the United States continues to pressure Russia to draw down its military presence near Ukraine’s borders.

South Korea to develop technology for artificial sun

• South Korean Government has been planning to develop a technology for the country’s first artificial sun ‘KSTAR’. The technology will maintain 100 million degrees for 300 seconds by 2026.

• The 300 seconds is the minimum time which is required for the commercialization of nuclear fusion technology. Nuclear fusion is the basic principle that the artificial sun generates heat and light.

• In 2018, the Korean Research team had first successfully maintained KSTAR at 100 million degrees for 1.5 seconds. The team was also successful in maintaining 100 million degrees for 20 seconds in 2020 and 30 seconds in 2021.

• Following last year, South Korea has set the longest record of maintaining 100 million degrees in the world in 2021.

FCRA renewal deadline extended for NGOs till March 2022

• The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the validity of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) certificates of NGOs up to March 31, 2022.

• There are 22,000 NGOs in India that are registered under FCRA, which is a mandatory requirement to receive donations or foreign funds.

• All FCRA registered associations are advised to take note of the fact that in case of refusal of their application for the renewal of the certificate of registration, the validity of the certificate will be deemed to have expired on the date of the refusal of the application.

Co-WIN Portal for vaccination of 15 to 18 age group begins from January 1, 2022

• The registration for the vaccination of those between the age group of 15 to 18 years will commence on the Co-WIN portal from January 1, 2022.

• The Ministry of Health has also informed that the beneficiaries will also be able to avail a walk-in registration facility for the COVID-19 vaccination.

• Prime Minister Modi in his address to the nation had announced that the COVID vaccination for the age group of 15 to 18 years is scheduled to begin on January 3, 2022.

• The administration of the precautionary dose for vulnerable categories will also commence in 2022 from January 10.