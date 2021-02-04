Current Affairs in Short: 4 February 2021

Next Republic Day parade to be on Central Vista Avenue: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

•Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on February 4, 2021 that the next Republic Day parade will be on Central Vista Avenue and that it will be a 'symbol of modern India'.

•The Minister had performed the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony for Central Vista Avenue earlier in the day at India Gate.

•With the Bhoomi poojan, the work has officially begun for the development and redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue.

•The Central Vista Avenue is a 3-km stretch that starts from North and South Block to India Gate and includes the Rajpath, its adjoining lawns and canals, rows of tree, Vijay Chowk and the India Gate plaza.

India calls for continued engagement between Syria, OPCW at UNSC

•India on February 3, 2021 called for continued engagement and cooperation between Syria and the UN-backed Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) towards an early resolution of all outstanding issues.

•While speaking at an open video teleconference in the United Nations Security Council, India's Deputy Permanent Representative-Political Coordinator to the UN, R Ravindra reiterated India's consistent call for the need for an impartial and objective investigation into any alleged use of chemical weapons.

•R Ravindra stated that any concerns should be addressed based on consultation among all concerned parties.

•The Indian envoy also expressed India's concerns about the possibility of dangerous weapons falling into the hands of terrorist organisations that have taken advantage of the decade-long conflict in Syria to entrench themselves posing a threat to the entire region.

India ready to supply LCA, missiles to nations in Indian Ocean Region: Defence Minister

•Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed on February 4, 2021 that India is ready to supply various types of missile systems, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and other weapons systems including missiles, helicopters, tanks and artillery guns to friendly foreign countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

•The Minister, while addressing the IOR Defence Ministers' Conclave in Bengaluru said that India is ready to supply various types of missile systems artillery gun systems, electronic warfare systems and other weapons systems and LCA/helicopters, multi-purpose light transport aircraft, warship and patrol vessels, radars, tanks and military vehicles to nations in the Indian Ocean Region.

•He highlighted initiatives such as Sagarmala, Project Mausam and Asia Africa growth corridor that were taken by India to promote trade and tourism among IOR countries.

India to host first International Test match amid COVID-19 pandemic

•India is set to host the first international test match amid COVID-19 at the historic M. A. Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on February 5, 2021.

•The match will be played between India and England without the physical presence of fans. This will be the final test series for both India and England in the current ICC World Test Championship and the outcome will determine their fate in the tournament. New Zealand is already through to the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

•India played its last test match on home ground before the pandemic against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata November 22, 2019.

Ajay Singh re-elected as Boxing Federation of India President

•Ajay Singh has been re-elected as President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). He defeated former Maharashtra sports minister Ashish Shelar in the polls.

•Ajay Singh received 37 votes while Shelar got 27 votes in the BFI elections that were held on February 3, 2021.

•Ashish Shelar had held many top positions in sport, including the role of President of Maharashtra Cricket Association and Mumbai District Football Association.