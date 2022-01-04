Current Affairs in Short: 4 January 2022

Biometric attendance suspended for Government employees till January 31

• The Central Government has suspended the Biometric Attendance for the government employees till January 31, 2022, because of the rising COVID-19 cases. The decision has been taken in the interest of the health and safety of employees.

• As the biometric attendance will remain suspended, the Head of the Departments has been asked to ensure that the employees wear masks at all times and also follow the COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

• The physical attendance of the government servants below the level of Under Secretary has been restricted to 50% of the actual strength. Pregnant women and Persons with Disabilities have also been exempted from attending the office but they will have to WFH.

• The Central Government has also notified that all the officers and staff residing in containment zones will be exempted from coming to the office.

Russia, US, France, China and Britain adopt prevention of Nuclear Weapons

• France, the US, China, Russia, and the United States have jointly agreed that further spread of nuclear war and arms must be avoided.

• As per the joint statement issued by five nuclear powers, the nations consider it their primary responsibility to avoid war between the nuclear states and reduction of statistical risks.

• The Chinese Vice Foreign Minister stated that the statement will help in increasing mutual trust and will replace the competition among major nuclear powers with cooperation and coordination.

• France also stated that the five powers will continue their bilateral and multilateral approaches to nuclear arms control.

Punjab announces restrictions, night curfews amid surge in COVID-19 cases

• The Government of Punjab, amid the rising number of COVID-19 infections, announced a series of restrictions in the state. It included the imposition of the night curfew in all the towns, in effect till January 15, 2022.

• As per the order issued by the Government, the movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities will be prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am.

• The government has also directed that all the educational institutions, including colleges, schools, and coaching institutions will also remain close till January 15. However, nursing and medical colleges will continue to function.

• Cinema Halls, bars, malls, multiplexes, spas, etc. will be allowed to operate at 50% of their capacity, subject to all staff being fully vaccinated.

Launch of uncrewed flights under Gaganyaan before Independence Day

• The Indian Space and Research Organisation has been targeting the launch of the first of two planned uncrewed flights under the Gaganyaan Mission before Independence day in 2022.

• The Chairperson of ISRO Dr. K Sivan stated that the third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will be launched by the middle of 2023.

• Sivan also informed that there is a directive to launch the first unmanned mission before the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, i.e. 15th August 2022 and all the stakeholders have been putting their best effort to meet the schedule.

• The launch of three Earth observation satellites, however, has been delayed for several months now.

Israel to offer 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

• Israel has announced that it will start offering the 4th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 60 or above. It will become the first country in the world to widely disseminate the extra dose to fight off the Omicron variant.

• Prime Minister of Israel also informed that the fourth dose will be made available to the medical staff who had received their last jab at least 4 months ago.

• The vaccination campaigns in Israel have been ahead of the curve, with the country being the first to inoculate the majority of its population and also being the most aggressive in administering the booster dose.