Current Affairs in Short: 4 March 2020

Janaushadhi Week 2020 celebrated across India: 50,000 Suvidha Sanitary Napkins distributed

• India is observing the Janaushadhi week from 1st to 7th March 2020.

• The week is being observed through the events organised by the owners of over 6200 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya • Janaushadhi Kendras to raise awareness about health and hygiene.

• One of the events was focussed on the theme ‘Suvidha Se Sammaan’.

• So far, over 50,000 Suvidha Sanitary Napkin packets have been distributed free of cost during the week.

Government launches LLP settlement Scheme 2020

• The Central Government recently launched the LLP Settlement Scheme 2020 for the one-time extension for filing the required documents with the Registrar.

• The scheme will come into force on March 16, 2020 and will be implemented till June 13, 2020.

• Under the scheme, the defaulting LLPs will be allowed to fill Form 3, Form 4, Form 8 and Form 11.

President confers 61st Lalit Kala Akademi Awards

• President Ram Nath Kovind on March 4, 2020 conferred the 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.

• A total of 15 artists were bestowed with the awards including Anoop Kumar Manzukhi Gopi, Satwinder Kaur, Yashpal Singh, Yashwant Singh and others.

• The works of these artists will be displayed at the National Exhibition of Art at the Lalit Kala Akademi galleries till March 22, 2020.

PM Modi to not participate in Holi Milan programme amid Coronavirus outbreak

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced that he would not take part in any Hoil Milan programme this year amid Coronavirus outbreak.

• Various experts have even suggested reducing public gatherings in order to avoid the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19.

• So far, 28 confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported in India, including 15 in Delhi.

Indian-origin Seema Verma appointed as member of coronavirus task force in US

• Indian-origin health policy consultant, Seema Verma was recently appointed as a key member of the Coronavirus Task Force in the United States.

• The task force was constituted by the US President Donald Trump to battle the deadly Coronavirus which has claimed the lives of 7 people and infected over 90 so far in the US.

• The task force is chaired by Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services.