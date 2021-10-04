Current Affairs in Short: 4 October 2021

More than 1.5 million Afghan children at risk of malnutrition: UN

•The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) stated that more than 1.5 million Afghan children are at risk of malnutrition due to severe poverty and rising prices of food items.

•UNICEF Communication specialist in Afghanistan Salam Al-Janabi stated that approximately 14 million people in Afghanistan are suffering due to food insecurity of which approximately 3.5 million children are suffering from acute malnutrition.

•UNICEF ad WFP have been providing treatment for severe acute malnutrition to approximately 40,000 children over the past two months.

•EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said that ‘a serious humanitarian crisis and a socio-economic collapse is looming’ over Afghanistan.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu confers Assam Govt’s biennial Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Award

•Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on October 3, 2021, conferred Assam Government’s biennial Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Award for National Integration and National Contribution.

•Shillong Chamber Choir at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, German-based Assamese litterateur Dr Nirod Kumar Barooah, and Assam branch of Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust are the awardees.

•The Assam Government’s biennial Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Award for National Integration and National Contribution comprises Rs 5 lakh each, an angavastram, and a citation. The Award has been named after the first Chief Minister of Assam after independence.

Veteran Gujarati actor Ghanshyam Nayak dies away at 77

•Veteran Gujarati actor Ghanshyam Nayak on October 3, 2021, passed away at 77. Nayak was suffering from cancer.

•Nayak had acted in more than 300 Hindi television serials and about 100 Gujarati and Hindi films. He had acted in Gujarati, Hindi, and Bhojpuri dramas as well.

•Nayak belonging to the Mehsana district of North Gujarat had settled in Mumbai. He was popular for his role in Natukaka in ‘Tarak Mehta ka Ultah Chashma’.

First consignment of Kashmiri walnuts flagged off under ODOP initiative

•The first consignment carrying 2,000 kg of Kashmiri walnuts was flagged off on October 4, 2021, from Budgam to Bengaluru, Karnataka under the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative of the Commerce Ministry.

•Kashmir accounts for 90 per cent of India’s walnut production. The Kashmiri walnuts are widely in demand for their superior quality and taste. However, on recognizing that walnuts are imported in India despite the availability of Kashmiri walnuts, the ODOP team has started stakeholder consultations and in-depth market analysis in Kashmir.

India’s exports for first time exceeds USD 100 billion mark in September 2021 quarter

•For the first time, India’s exports has exceeded the USD 100 billion mark in the quarter ending September, informed the Commerce and Industry Ministry. The quarter ending September reported USD 101.89 billion in exports in India.

•In 2021, India’s exports in September were reported at USD 33.44 billion compared to USD 33.28 billion in August and USD 35.17 billion in July. In the first half of FY2021-22, India reported USD 197 billion in exports. The country is aiming to reach USD 400 million of FY2021-22.

• From April to September 2021, the cumulative value of jewelry, non-gems, non-petroleum was USD 149.84 billion registering a 42.82 per cent increase compared to April-September 2020.

•The top 10 key commodity groups have also reported positive growth in September 2021 compared to September 2020. The top 10 key commodity groups account for more than 80 per cent of total exports.