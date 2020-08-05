Current Affairs in Short: 5 August 2020

Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passes away at 89

• Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passed away on August 5, 2020 due to prolonged illness. He was 89.

• Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar had served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra between 1985 and 1986.

• He had been admitted to a private hospital in Pune on July 16, a day after he tested positive for Nilangekar was a senior Congress leader, who belonged to Latur in the Marathwada region.

Nobel Laureate John Hume passes away

• Nobel Peace Prize winner Laureate John Hume passed away on August 3, 2020 following a long period of illness. He was a prominent Northern Ireland politician.

• The 83-year-old was one of the highest-profile politicians in Northern Ireland for more than 30 years. He was one of the founders of Northern Ireland’s Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) in 1970. He led the party from 1979 until 2001.

• Hume was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize after the 1998 peace deal along with the then leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, David Trimble.

US President bars federal agencies from replacing American nationals with foreign workers

• United States President Donald Trump has signed an executive order barring federal government agencies from displacing American nationals and citizens with foreign workers.

• The executive order calls for prohibiting American employers from using H-1B workers to displace Americans in outsourcing contracts. Indians are the largest beneficiaries of the H-1B visa programme.

• The order will pave way for a policy under which Federal agencies will be required to focus on American labour in lucrative Federal contracts, as it will be unfair to replace perfectly qualified Americans with foreign workers.

Centre accepts Bihar govt’s recommendation of CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput case

• The centre informed the Supreme Court on August 5, 2020 that it has accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This was shared by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Centre.

• This was stated while hearing a plea by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is seeking transfer of an FIR filed in Patna to Mumbai. The FIR, filed by late Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, accuses her of abetting suicide.

• The Apex Court has directed the Mumbai Police to file a status report on the probe conducted so far in the case. The Court has also asked Maharashtra, Bihar and Sushant Singh Rajput's father to file replies on Rhea's plea seeking transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai.

Massive explosion rocks Lebanon's capital city Beirut, over 100 killed

• A massive explosion rocked Lebanon's capital city Beirut on August 4, 2020. According to reports, around 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in a Beirut port warehouse exploded, devastating large parts of the city.

• Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that it is unacceptable that a shipment of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was present for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures.

• According to Beirut governor Marwan Abboud, half the city has been damaged and the cost of damage is estimated to be above USD 3 bn.

• Many countries including Australia, Germany, France and blocs including the European Union have extended financial, medical and search and rescue support to the nation. The United Nations and the World Health Organisation are sending troops and necessary medical supplies. French President Emmanuel Macron is likely to visit Beirut on August 6th.