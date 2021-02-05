Current Affairs in Short: 5 February 2021

ICMR survey shows 1 in every 5 adults had COVID-19 virus by mid-Dec

•More than one-fifth of the country's adult population was at some point infected by Covid-19 by mid-December, as per the third serological survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

•The separate data released on seroprevalence among those aged between 10-18 years was found to be 25.3%.

•The data reflects the prevalence of antibodies, which is evidence that the person had Covid-19 in the recent past.

•The third serological survey also found a significant increase in the prevalence of COVID-19 among adults at 21.4%, way up from 7.1% during the second survey in August.

•In the first survey conducted in April, only 0.7% prevalence was detected among people. The third serological survey was conducted between December 17 and January 8. The national capital, Delhi was not a part of the survey.

Tamil Nadu government announces farm loan waiver worth Rs 12,110 crore

•The Tamil Nadu state government on February 5, 2021 announced a loan waiver of Rs 12,110 crore for the farmers in the state. The amount covers farm loans availed by 16.43 lakh farmers from cooperative banks.

•Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced in the state assembly. He said that the scheme would come into effect immediately and the required financial allocation would be made by his government.

Farmers' Union call for chakka jam on February 6

•The Farmers' Union have called for a chakka jam on February 6, 2021. Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Rakesh Tikait said that there will be a three-hour-long ‘chakka jaam’ on February 6.

•He stated that the farmers won't enter Delhi but the jam will take place everywhere outside Delhi. He added saying that the people stuck in the jam will be given food and water.

•The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has asked all its units to work on war footing as the time is less. NSA Ajit Doval also chaired a crucial meeting in the Parliament attended by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava and Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the February 6 protest.

Johnson & Johnson applies for Emergency Approval of its single-shot COVID-19 Vaccine in US

•Johnson & Johnson on February 4, 2021 applied for emergency approval of its single-shot coronavirus vaccine in the United States.

•Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is the first of its kind to reach the final stage and it could prove to be a potential game-changer in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

•If the US Food and Drug Administration gives its nod to the emergency use request then this would be the third vaccine approved for emergency use in the United States.

•Johnson & Johnson has said that it could deliver 100 million doses within the US by the end of June.

Israel donates high-end medical technologies to Delhi hospital

•Israel donated medical equipment to a Delhi-based hospital -Primus Super Speciality Hospital on February 5, 2021, just a week after a blast took place outside the Israel Embassy in Delhi.

•Israel donated high-end medical equipment including AI-based technologies and ventilators to the hospital in an attempt to strengthen its friendship with India.

•The Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka said, "Since 2012 after a blast took place, their (Primus Hospital) support was so fast and successful, just like India."

•He said that it reminds us of the value of friendship and like a genuine friend, we share whatever we have. He emphasised that this is the beginning of an ongoing relationship, initiative.

•He further said that these medical technologies will further bolster the hospital's capabilities to tackle COVID-19.

Several Israeli diplomats have received medical treatment in the Primus Hospital including the wife of an Israeli diplomat who had been critically injured after a bomb attack on an Israeli diplomatic vehicle in February 2012.