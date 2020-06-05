Current Affairs in Short: 5 June 2020

Fit India to launch special films promoting 10 indigenous sports of India under Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat

• Fit India, Sports Ministry’s flagship programme along with the Department of School Education and Literacy will launch a series of special films promoting 10 indigenous sports of India under the Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat initiative.

• The series will aim to create awareness about not just the indigenous games but also about the culture and heritage of the states to which they belong.

• The special films will be customised for the school children to make them aware of the origin, progress and other aspects of the indigenous sports including how they are played.

• The 10 indigenous sports covered in the series include Shooting Ball, Roll Ball, Kabaddi, Mallakhamb, Sqay, Thang-Ta, Kho-kho, Kalaripayttu, Tug of War and Gatka.

• Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative aims to create awareness among youngsters about the culture and heritage of states across India.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launches three advisories on World Environment Day

• Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri launched three advisories on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, 2020. The advisories include:

1. Advisory on Material Recovery Facilities for Municipal Solid Waste

2. Advisory on Landfill Reclamation

3. Draft advisory on On-site and Off-site Sewage Management Practices

• The advisories are a part of an effort to find and facilitate sustainable solutions to some of the key problems hindering sanitation and solid waste management as a whole.

• The Minister said that the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) was launched in 2014 with a twin objective of making urban India Open defecation Free and achieving 100 percent scientific solid waste management.

• While most of urban India has become Open Defecation Free, scientific processing of solid waste that stood at a mere 18 percent in 2014, has more than tripled and now stands at 65 percent. He said, however, that there is still a long way to go.

Power Minister launches the ‘#iCommit’ initiative on World Environment Day

• Power Minister R K Singh on June 5, 2020 initiated the ‘#iCommit’ campaign to commemorate World Environment Day. The initiative calls upon all stakeholders and individuals to continue working towards energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainability to create a robust and resilient energy system in the future.

• The ‘#iCommit’ initiative, which will be driven by Energy Efficiency Services Limited, will unite a diverse set of players such as Governments, Corporates, Multilateral and Bilateral Organisations, Think Tanks and Individuals.

• Under the initiative, the government envisages a transformation of the entire energy value chain in the country, which will in turn ensure 24X7 energy access and security to all the citizens.

• The #iCommit initiative will bring together a diverse spectrum of government and private players to build a new energy future for India. The initiative is centered around the idea of building an energy resilient future.

HRD Minister launches 'Safe online learning in the times of COVID-19' booklet

• The Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has launched an information booklet titled 'Safe online learning in the times of COVID-19', which aims to raise awareness among students and teachers. The information booklet was launched digitally in New Delhi.

• During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister noted that there has been a huge increase in online and distance learning with teachers across the nation turning to online platforms to engage with their students.

• The information booklet, developed jointly by the UNESCO and NCERT, will facilitate in raising awareness of the students and teachers as well as ensure timely action in cases of cyberbullying.

• The main objective behind the move is to ensure a safe and secure online environment for children and teachers. The Minister further urged all victims of cyberbullying to report and seek support.

Ayush Ministry launches 'My Life, My Yoga' international competition

• The Ministry of Ayush launched the My Life, My Yoga international video-blogging competition on June 5, 2020. The competition invites participation from people across the globe.

• The participants have been asked to post a 3-minute video on their social media accounts by tagging the Ministry of Ayush to participate in the competition.

• The participants can also use the hashtag “My Life, My Yoga” in the comment section on the social media platforms while sharing their video blogs. The winners will be awarded Rs 1 lakh cash prize.