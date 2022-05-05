Current Affairs in Short: 5 May 2022
Elon Musk, Tesla Chief, has said that Twitter will always be free for casual users, however, it may charge a nominal fee for commercial and government users.
WHO estimates 14.9 million excess COVID related deaths in 2020, 2021
- The World Health Organisation has announced a new estimate that shows that the full death toll associated directly or indirectly with the COVID pandemic in 2020, 2021 was approx. 14.9 million (range from 13.3 million to 16.6 million).
- As per WHO, the sobering data not only points to the impact of the pandemic but also to the need for all the countries to invest in more resilient health systems.
- The global health body added that it is committed to working with all the countries for strengthening their health information systems to generate better data for better decisions and outcomes.
- The production of these estimates is a result of a global collaboration that is supported by the work of the Technical Advisory Group for COVID-19 Mortality Assessment and Country consultations.
Delhi Government approves Start up Policy
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that Delhi Cabinet has given its approval to a start-up policy which aims at supporting entrepreneurs of the National Capital.
- Under the policy, the youth of the city will be provided with a financial and procedural help in setting up the companies. A 20-member task force has also been set up for this purpose.
- The task force includes the government officers, business and trade representatives, academics who will also decide on the registration applications from the start-ups.
- The Chief Minister also announced that the Business Blaster Programme which is currently being run in Delhi govt schools, will also be extended to college students.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates 3 floating border posts on India-Bangladesh border
- The Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Narmada, Kaveri and Sutlej floating border posts to protect the inaccessible areas of the Sundarbans on the Indo-Bangladesh border.
- The Home Minister also said that Modi Government’s basic goal is to make India’s internal and external security impenetrable and the soldiers posted in the border area face the least difficulty.
- The Floating Border Posts are equipped with all the modern facilities and safety equipment and their front part is made bulletproof for the safety of the soldiers.
- The number of Border Outposts has been increased to enhance the surveillance in the inaccessible areas of Sundarbans of West Bengal.
Twitter may charge a nominal fee for commercial and government users
- Elon Musk, Tesla Chief, has said that Twitter will always be free for casual users, however, it may charge a nominal fee for the commercial and government users.
- Musk, after buying the company recently, said that he wanted to enhance the platform with new features, defeat spam bots and authenticate all humans.
- In April 2022, before even reaching a deal with Twitter, Musk had suggested few changes to the Twitter Blue Premium subscription service, including slashing its prices.
