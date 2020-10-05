Current Affairs in Short: 5 October 2020

India observed one-day state mourning for Kuwait’s emir

• One-day state mourning was observed across India on October 4, 2020, as a mark of respect for Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He passed away on September 29, 2020.

• As per the orders by the Ministry of Home Affairs, on October 4, the National Flag of India was flown at half-mast on all the buildings throughout India where it is flown regularly.

• No official entertainment was allowed according to the government orders. The step was taken by the Indian government to pay respect to the departed dignitary.

• Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had passed away on September 29, 2020, in a hospital in the United States. He became Kuwait’s emir in January 2006 after the demise of Sheikh Jaber Al -Sabah.

• Prime Minister Modi had also expressed his condolences and had described him as a beloved leader of the Arab world and the close friend of India.

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2020 awarded to 3 Scientists for Hepatitis C virus discovery 2020

• The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden on October 5, 2020, announced that the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Harvey J. Alter, Charles M. Rice, and Michael Houghton for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus.

• The discovery of the virus is termed as a landmark achievement in a battle against the virus that is a big threat to human health. The three scientists have made a crucial contribution in a fight against blood-borne hepatitis that causes liver cancer and cirrhosis in people.

• The discovery of the Hepatitis C virus by the three scientists revealed the cause of the remaining cases of chronic hepatitis and made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives.

• As per the World Health Organisation, over 70 million cases, and 4,00,000 deaths due to Hepatitis are recorded every year.

• The prestigious Nobel prize award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million Swedish Kronor.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh addresses Webinar on World Habitat Day 2020

• The Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh addressed a webinar on the occasion of World Habitat Day 2020 in New Delhi on October 5, 2020.

• The 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by the United Nations member states is a guiding document for a planet and people. The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and 169 targets reflect the collective vision which needs to be achieved by the year 2030.

• In his address, the Union Minister highlighted that a large- scale migration is a major challenge and to tackle this, the central government has come up with a scheme for providing affordable rental housing.

• While commenting on the achievement of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, Hardeep Singh informed that the targets for individual and community toilets have not only been met but have also been surpassed by October 2, 2019.

Detailed plan to improve quality of zoos across the country

• The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that a detailed plan will be prepared to improve the quality of zoos across India.

• While commenting on the plan the minister added that a budget allocation will be enhanced to improve the experience of people who visit zoos.

• Javadekar further informed that the economic valuation of the ecosystem service of national zoos in Delhi showed that nature gives you more than what you spent on it.

• The government’s commitment to creating more zoos in the country was also highlighted. Efforts will also be made to promote public participation in the conservation of wildlife.

• Also, the Minister on October 5, 2020, virtually interacted with children as part of Wild Life Week 2020 and gave away the Prani Mitra Award. He further congratulated all the awardees who have shown exemplary compassion towards zoo animals.

• The development of zoos can ensure coordination between wildlife and humans.

100 days campaign launched by Jal Shakti Ministry to provide potable piped water in schools and Anganwadi centres

• Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on October 2, 2020, launched a 100-day campaign to provide potable piped water supply in Schools and Anganwadi Centres.

• This mission was envisaged by PM Modi on 29 September 2002 when he had appealed to the States to make the best use of this campaign to ensure the provision of potable piped water supply in these public institutions.

• Under the government launched mission, the States and Union Territories are to ensure that Gram Sabhas are convened at the earliest to pass a resolution for providing safe water in all Anganwadi centres, schools, and other public institutions in the village in the next 100 days. These facilities will be maintained and operated by the Gram Panchayat and its sub-committee.

• Jal Jeevan Mission aims at the universal coverage of the provision of the tap water connection to every rural home by 2024 with a special focus on women and children.