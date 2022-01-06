Current Affairs in Short: 6 January 2022

Grammy Awards Postponed amid COVID Concern

• The music awards gala, Grammy, which was scheduled for January 31, 2022, has been postponed because of the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the United States.

• As per the Recording Academy, the rescheduled date of the Grammy Awards will be announced soon. The pop stalwarts including Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, and Olivia Rodrigo were among the top leading nominees of the 64th annual awards.

• Last Spring’s show was the first Grammy award of the COVID-19 pandemic era. It was a more television-friendly and socially distanced show. Those awards were postponed to March 14 after the original date was postponed due to COVID.

• The heavily mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19 is the most transmissible to date and has been accounting for around 85% of US cases.

Uttar Pradesh Govt renames Sainik School after General Bipin Rawat

• The Government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to rename the Sainik School at Mainpuri after the first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat who died in a helicopter crash in December 2021.

• The news was shared by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Office. In a tweet, it announced that while paying homage to the martyrdom of General Bipin Rawat, UP CM has decided to rename the Sainik School as General Bipin Rawat Sainik School.

• The Sainik School in Mainpuri District in Uttar Pradesh had become functional from April 1, 2019.

• India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel had died after their helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi to inaugurate second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata

• The second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute will be inaugurated by PM Modi in Kolkata on January 7, 2022, via video conferencing.

• The second campus has been built in line with the PM’s vision to expand and upgrade the health facilities in all parts of the country. As the institute was facing heavy load of cancer patients, a need for expansion was felt for some time.

• The second campus of the Cancer Institute has been built at a cost of Rs. 530 crores, out of which Rs. 400 crores have been provided by the Central Government.

• Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata is equipped with modern facilities and it will also work as an advanced cancer research facility.

244 Meri Saheli Teams deployed at major Railway Stations

• The Railway Protection Force has deployed 244 Meri Saheli teams at major railway stations in the country in order to provide security to the lady passengers in long-distance trains, particularly those who are travelling alone.

• As per the Railway Ministry, the Railway Protection Force collects feedbacks from the women passengers at the end of their journeys to assess the efficacy of the initiative.

• The ministry also informed that other preventive measures to ensure the security of the lady passengers such as CCTV system, train escorting and regular drives against unauthorized passengers in ladies coaches are also being implemented.

• The Railway Protection Force, in 2021, had arrested more than 3000 criminals that were involved in the offences against the passengers.

Election Commission of India to announce Model Code of Conduct in connection to upcoming General Elections in five states

• The Election Commission of India is most likely to announce the Model Code of Conduct in connection to the forthcoming General Election 2022 for five states, including Manipur.

• The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, in Manipur, has taken the necessary steps for the free, smooth and fair elections and the election commission of India has also reviewed the preparedness.

• Sushil Chandra, the Chief Election Commissioner, along with two Election Commissioners has discussed the preparedness with the DGP, Chief Secretaries and other top officials of Manipur.