Current Affairs in Short: 6 July 2022
A skeleton of a Gorgosaurus dinosaur is going up for auction for the first time ever in New York on July 28. It is expected to be auctioned for around $5- $8 million.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh resign as Union Ministers
- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned as Union Minister of Minority Affairs on July 6, 2022. This comes just his Rajya Sabha term is coming to an end.
- Union minister RCP Singh has also submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before his Rajya Sabha term gets over.
- While Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is the deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha, RCP Singh is a minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet from JD(U) quota.
OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo passes away
- The Secretary General of the OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries), Nigeria's Mohammed Barkindo, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63 years.
- Barkindo was supposed to step down at the end of this month after holding the top post at OPEC for six years.
He was visiting his home country Nigeria to attend an energy conference in the capital city of Abuja.
- Mele Kyari, the head of Nigeria's National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), informed that he passed away but did not divulge any details about the circumstances of Barkindo's death.
UK PM Boris Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after resignations by top ministers
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers resigned from their posts earlier today.
- While Rishi Sunak resigned as finance minister and Sajid Javid as health secretary on Tuesday night.
- The two ministers reportedly said that they could no longer tolerate the culture of scandal that has stalked UK PM Boris Johnson for months.
Kerala minister Saji Cheriyan resigns amid outrage over Constitution remarks
- Saji Cheriyan resigned as Kerala's culture minister on July 6, 2022 amid outrage over Constitution remarks.
Cheriyan's comments had triggered a huge political row in the state.
- The Left leader had expressed regret on his comments and added that news reports in this connection were distorted.
- He said that he has resigned and it is his personal decision. He added that he has never defamed the constitution.
Dinosaur skeleton set up for auction for first time
- A skeleton of a Gorgosaurus dinosaur is going up for auction for the first time ever in New York on July 28. It is expected to be auctioned for around $5- $8 million.
- The 76 million-year-old fossilized dinosaur skeleton is the only specimen of its kind available for private ownership.
- The 10 feet tall and 22 feet long skeleton of the Gorgosaurus dinosaur was found in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana, in 2018.
