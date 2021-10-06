Current Affairs in Short: 6 October 2021

India-Japan Maritime Bilateral Exercise 5th edition to begin in Arabian Sea on October 7

•The 5th edition of India-Japan Maritime Bilateral Exercise JIMEX will begin on October 7, 2021, between the Indian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) in the Arabian Sea. The 4th edition of JIMEX was held in 2020.

•Under the command of Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet Rear Admiral Ajay Kochhar, indigenously built Guided Missile Stealth Destroyer Kochi and Guided Missile Frigate Teg will represent the Indian Navy.

•Under the command of Commander Escort Flotila – 3 Rear Admiral Ikeuchilzuru, JMSDF ships Kaga, an Izumo Class Helicopter Carrier and Murasame, a Guided Missile Destroyer will represent the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force.

•JIMEX exercise had begun in January 2012 with a key focus on maritime security cooperation. JIMEX includes multi-faceted tactical exercises such as cross-deck helicopter operations and complex surface, weapon firings, air warfare, and anti-submarine drills.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla review India-US bilateral agenda

•Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on October 6, 2021, met in New Delhi and reviewed the India-US bilateral agenda to take forward the strategic partnership for the global good.

•Both Shringla and Sherman talked about bilateral issues including COVID, climate and clean energy, security and defence, and people-to-people linkages. They deliberated on the situation in Afghanistan, issues of regional interest, and the developments at the UN.

•They reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, including continued cooperation under the Quad.

Govt achieves target of 8,300 Jan Aushadhi Kendras for FY 2021-22 before end of August

•Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India has achieved the target of opening 8,300 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras for the financial year 2021-22 before the end of August 2021 under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

•Supply-chain systems and effective IT-enabled logistics to ensure real-time distribution of medicines across all outlets and all districts have been introduced. By March 2024, the government aims to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras upto 10,000.

•Under the PMBJP, the products include 1,451 drugs and 240 surgical instruments, nutraceutical products such as protein powder, glucometer, protein bar, malt-based food supplements, immunity bar, and new medicines.

Union Fisheries Minister Purushottam Rupala announces over Rs 6 crore fishery projects to Leh

•Union Minister for Fisheries, Dairy, Poultry and Animal Husbandry Purushottam Rupala on October 5, 2021, announced over Rs 6 crores worth fishery projects to Leh during a public outreach program with dairy, poultry, pashmina, and fish rearers of Ladakh in Chuchot Shamma of Leh.

•Fishery projects worth more than Rs 6 crores include Trout fish ponds, farmer training building, hatchery, and two feed mills. These projects aim to promote Trout fish production in Leh, Ladakh region and cut down the dependency on imports.

•All central schemes will be extended to Ladakh with complete subsidy, Rupala added.

Goa’s first Digital Forensic Lab begins operations in Cyber Crime Cell in Ribandar

•Goa’s first Digital Forensic Lab began its operations on October 6, 2021, at Cyber Crime Cell in Ribandar. The Digital Forensic Lab (DFL) is a state-of-the-art facility where trained police personnel can safely work on digital and forensics analysis of any crime.

•The key objective of the DFL is to provide state-of-the-art technological solutions for crime detection and investigation. The DFL has a 16-seater digital forensics lab that is fully equipped to facilitate all kinds of training.