Haryana launches Ayurvedic telemedicine facility for COVID-19 patients

•The Haryana Government has launched an Ayurvedic telemedicine facility for COVID-19 patients. This was announced by Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.

•The Minister said that now any patient can consult the Ayurvedic Doctors on phone by dialing 1075. The facility has been launched after verifying the response of Ayurvedic medicines used on Corona patients.

•Several teams of senior Ayurvedic Doctors have been appointed for consultation, who will provide service from 8 am to 10 pm. A call centre has been set up to run it.

•The Haryana Health Minister noted that the teleconsultation would be helpful for patients in isolation.

Chhattisgarh suspends 3rd phase of Covid vaccination

•The Chhattisgarh government has suspended the third phase of the Covid vaccination drive for people aged between 18 and 44 years. The decision came after the state high court’s order to modify the plan that prioritised inoculation of the economically weaker sections of society.

•The State has set up a committee, which will be headed by the State’s Chief Secretary, in order to finalise a fresh plan to distribute vaccines in the third phase in an equitable manner.

•The Chhattisgarh High Court had asked the state government on May 5, 2021 to fix a reasonable ratio of allotment of vaccines to the ‘Antodaya group’ -which is the economically weaker section, people belonging to the Below Poverty Line and people belonging to above poverty for vaccination among people aged between 18-44 years.

UN Chief honours Indian peacekeeper Yuvraj Singh, who martyed in line of duty last year

•UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently honoured Indian UN Peacekeeping officer Yuvraj Singh, who was martyred in the line of duty in 2020, during the UN annual Memorial Service 2021.

•India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti saluted Singh’s valour and contribution and conveyed condolences to his family.

Delhi makes 14-day institutional quarantine mandatory for people coming from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

•The Delhi government has made 14-day institutional quarantine mandatory for all those arriving in the national capital from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the county.

•The order came after reports of a more virulent variant of the virus found in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which reportedly has a shorter incubation period and a higher transmission rate.

•The Delhi Disaster Management Authority said that all passengers coming by air, trains, buses, cars, trucks, or any other mode of transportation will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days at facilities established or identified by the concerned District Magistrate.

•Those who have received both doses of the vaccine and carry a certificate for the same or have a negative RT-PCR report that is not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey will be allowed home quarantine for 7 days.

•Delhi currently has 91,859 active cases. It has so far reported 18,063 deaths and as many as 11,43,980 recoveries.

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Sumit Malik qualifies, Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh qualify for rowing men's doubles sculls event

•Wrestler Sumit Malik has qualified for Tokyo Olympics after making it to the finals in the 125kg freestyle category of the World Wrestling Qualifier in Sofia, Bulgaria.

•Malik has now joined other wrestlers including Deepak Punia (86kg), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg) in men's freestyle and Sonam Malik (62kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg) and Anshu Malik (57kg) in women category who have already qualified for the Olympics.

•In the final match, Malik will face Russia's Sergei Kozyrev. He beat Aiaal Lazarev of Kyrgyzstan and Alexandr Romanov of Moldova to make it to the quarterfinals and then beat Rustam Iskandari of Tajikistan 10-5 to reach the semi-finals.

•The Indian duo of Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh have also qualified for the rowing men's doubles sculls event for Tokyo Olympics after finishing second at the Asia Oceania Continental Regatta event.

•Four Indian sailors had qualified for the Tokyo Games earlier through the Mussanah Open Championship in Oman. •This year will be the first time when India will be represented in three sailing events at the Olympics.

England's Eoin Morgan departs for Maldives along with Mike Hussey, Pat Cummins and James Cutting

•Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan has headed to Maldives as the foreign players who were part of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have started exiting India after the tournament was postponed on Tuesday.

•The KKR official Twitter handle tweeted saying, "Waving hand Goodbye to the Skipper, Mentor, Carnage Cummins and our ace all-rounder as they safely exit the Indian border into the Maldives. Wishing you legends safe transit home & see you soon!"

•The KKR contingent was in isolation after two of their players had tested positive. Except for Morgan, the remaining three are Australians. The Australian contingent is also in the Maldives as they plan to wait out the Australian travel ban from India.

•The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has informed on Mya 5, 2021 that eight of their total 11 players who were a part of IPL 2021 have returned home after the season was postponed indefinitely. Captain Morgan and two other England players were set to leave India in 48 hours.

•Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman have also exited India and landed safely in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

•The South Africa players including AB De Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jensen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir have also left India.

Malaysia Open postponed due to spike in COVID-19 cases

•The Malaysia Open 2021, which was scheduled to be held between May 25-30, 2021, has been postponed. The decision was jointly taken by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and Badminton World Federation (BWF).

•Though the organisers made all attempts to provide a safe tournament environment for all participants, but the recent spike in COVID-19 cases left them with no choice but to postpone the tournament.

•The Malaysia Open 2021 was originally scheduled as an Olympic qualifying tournament. However, the rescheduled tournament will no longer take place in the Olympic qualifying window. The new dates will be announced later.