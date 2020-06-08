Current Affairs in Short: 8 June 2020

IAF develops ARPIT- Airborne Rescue Pod

• The Indian Air Force has designed, developed and manufactured ARPIT- an Airborne Rescue Pod for Isolated Transportation.

• The rescue pod will be utilised for the evacuation of severely ill patients with infectious diseases including COVID-19 from isolated, remote and high altitude areas.

• The requirement of such an air evacuation system was felt by IAF when COVID-19 was declared as a pandemic. This indigenously designed, developed and manufactured system has been developed for Rs 60,000 only. The cost is much less in comparison to the imported systems costing up to at least Rs 60 lakh.

• The system has been developed as a lightweight isolation system made from aviation certified material.

Gujarat tops India's Food Safety Index among larger states

• Gujarat has topped India’s food safety index among larger states, while Chandigarh topped among the union territories. Goa topped the index among the small states, as per the information shared by FSSAI on June 7, 2020.

• Gujarat was followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra among the larger states in food safety and Goa was followed by Manipur and Meghalaya among the smaller states.

• Among the Union Territories, Chandigarh was followed by Delhi and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in food safety.

• The FSSAI had shared the results of the second 'State Food Safety Index' on June 7 during a webinar to commemorate the World Food Safety Day.

BS-VI compliant vehicles to have green sticker from October 1

• All BS-VI compliant vehicles will have to display a green sticker from October 1, as per the latest government order. The green sticker will have registration details.

• The government notification read that vehicles complying with BS-VI emission norms shall have a green strip of about 1 cm at the top in the third registration plate. The order was issued by amending the Motor Vehicles (High-Security Registration Plates) order, 2018.

• The government had earlier said that from April 1, 2019, all motor vehicles will be fitted with tamper-proof, high-security registration plates (HSRP). It will be fitted on the inside of the windshield of each newly manufactured vehicle by the manufacturers.

• The third number plate will also have colour coding for fuel used in the vehicle to help detect polluting vehicles from the non-polluting ones.

Odisha makes Bande Utkala Janani the state song

• The Odisha Cabinet on June 7, 2020 according to Odisha state song status to Bande Utkala Janani. The move comes a week after the Odisha CM urged all the people of the state to sing the song to express gratitude to the COVID warriors.

• According the song the status of a state song was a long-standing demand from various quarters, including the state assembly.

• The cabinet, while approving the song’s new upgraded status, also decided that the state information and public relations department will determine the song’s tune and the version in which it will be sung and also its duration.

• The audience at any assembly will now have to stand as a mark of respect when the song is being played or recited. The elderly, sick, physically challenged people, pregnant women and children will be exempted from standing.

India, Denmark sign agreement for boosting cooperation in power sector

• India and Denmark have signed an MoU to develop cooperation in the power sector. The agreement was signed between the Union Ministry of Power and Denmark’s Ministry for Energy, Utilities and Climate.

• The main objective behind the agreement is to develop a strong, deep and long-term co-operation between the two countries in the power sector on the basis of equality, reciprocity and mutual benefit.

• The agreement will provide for collaboration in areas such as offshore wind, long term energy planning, forecasting, grid flexibility, consolidation of grid codes to integrate and operate efficiently variable generation options, variability in renewable energy production and flexibility in the power purchase agreements.