Current Affairs in Short: 8 June 2022
The Maharashtra State Board for Wildlife (MSBWL) has given its approval to 12 new conservation reserves and two new wildlife sanctuaries.
Maharashtra Wildlife Board clears 12 new Conservation Reserves and two new sanctuaries
- The Maharashtra State Board for Wildlife (MSBWL) has given its approval to 12 new conservation reserves and two new wildlife sanctuaries.
- The step to approve the conservation reserves and new sanctuaries has been taken to give a major boost to the wildlife conservation and the environment protection movement.
- With the approval of 12 new Conservation Reserves and two new sanctuaries in Maharashtra, the protected areas will have an area of almost 1,000 sq km (around 692.75 sq. km for the conservation reserves and 303 sq km for wildlife sanctuaries)
- According to the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, the consent of the wildlife board is a must before notifying any fresh Protected Areas in the state.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh enhances funding under TDF Scheme of DRDO
- The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given his approval to the enhancement of funding under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme to Rs. 50 crore per project from Rs. 10 crores.
- The TDF Scheme which is executed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) supports the indigenous development of the components, systems, products and technologies by MSMEs and start ups.
- 25 per cent of the Defence Research and Development Organisation was earmarked for private industry, academia and start-ups in Union Budget 2022-23.
- The enhanced funding will give a further boost to the vision of Atmanirbharata in defence.
Mask rule back in airport, aircrafts as DGCA issues new guidelines
- DGCA, in line with the Delhi High Court order has issued the new guidelines to tackle covid for airports, aircraft.
- DGCA has made the mask mandatory throughout the journey and has permitted mask removal only under the special circumstances.
- The Delhi High Court had called for strict action against those found violating masking and hand hygiene norms at the airport and aircrafts.
- The court had said that all such persons found not following the norms must be booked and fined and should be placed on the no-fly list.
India to replace weather balloons with drones
- India is all set to deploy drones to gather the atmospheric data that is currently collected by sending the sensors through weather balloons released from at least 55 locations across the country twice every day.
- The sensors embedded in a radiosonde, a telemetry instrument carried by a weather balloon, record the atmospheric pressure, wind direction, temperature and speed.
- As per the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the possibility of using drones is being explored by the Ministry to gather the atmospheric data which is crucial for weather forecasting.
- The India Meteorological Department gather weather data from 550 locations across the country through weather stations.
Air Quality panel bans use of Coal in Delhi
- The Commission of Air Quality Management has issued the directions to ban the use of coal in the industrial, domestic, and other miscellaneous applications in the entire Delhi-NCR region from January 1, 2023.
- However, the use of low sulfur coal in thermal power plants has been exempted from the ban.
- Around 1.7 million tonnes of coal are used annually in the industrial applications in NCR, with about 1.4 million tonnes being consumed in 6 major industrial districts alone.
