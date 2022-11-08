Current Affairs in Short: 8 November 2022
EAM S. Jaishankar to hold talks with Russian counterpart in Moscow
- The Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on a two-day visit to Russia. During the visit, the Union Minister will hold talks with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
- The talks between the two leaders are expected to cover a range of bilateral issues as well as various regional and international developments.
- As per the Russian Foreign Ministry, the leaders will discuss the ways to advance joint work in the key areas and compare notes on the schedule of upcoming contacts.
- The talks will focus on trade and investments, transport and logistics, the use of national currencies in mutual settlements, and promising projects in the energy sector.
UK clears India’s request for extradition of middleman Sanjay Bhandari
- A United Kingdom Magistrate court has cleared the request for the extradition of middleman Sanjay Bhandari to India.
- The extradition is being done in connection with the money laundering and tax evasion charges.
- District judge pronounced his order on two requests of the Government of India for Bhandari’s extradition. The accused may challenge the verdict in a higher court of appeal.
- The first extradition plea pertained to the money laundering offense being investigated by ED and the second was about the allegations of tax evasion under the Black Money Act.
At least 15k died because of hot weather in Europe this year, says WHO
- World Health Organisation has said that at least 15,000 people have died in Europe because of the hot weather in 2022 so far.
- WHO’s Regional Director in a statement said that nearly 4,000 deaths in Spain, more than 1,000 in Portugal, more than 3,200 in the United Kingdom, and around 4,500 deaths were reported in Germany during the 3 months of summer.
- The three months from June to August were the hottest in Europe since the records began.
- WHO also warned that increasing heatwaves and other extreme weather will lead to more diseases and deaths in the next decades unless ‘drastic action is taken’.
India participates in Malabar Naval Exercise-2022
- India is participating in the 26th International Malabar Naval exercise starting on November 8, 2022, in Yokosuka of Japan.
- Australia, Japan and US are also participating in the Malabar Naval Exercise and Indian Naval ships Shivalik and Kamorta are ready to demonstrate at the event.
- The presence of these indigenously built ships of the Indian Navy will also be an opportunity to showcase the ship-building capabilities of Indian shipyards.
