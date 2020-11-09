Current Affairs in Short: 9 November 2020

15th Finance Commission submits its report to President Ram Nath Kovind

•The Fifteenth Finance Commission (XVFC), led by Chairman NK Singh submitted its report for the fiscal period 2021-22 to 2025-26 to President Ram Nath Kovind on November 9, 2020.

•The commission was mandated to submit its recommendations for the fiscal period by October 30, 2020.

•The Commission had submitted its report comprising recommendations for fiscal year 2020-21 last year. The recommendations were accepted by the centre and later tabled in the Parliament on January 30, 2020.

•The Finance Commission had been asked to give its recommendations on many unique and wide-ranging issues in its terms of reference including performance incentives for states in areas such as power, adoption of direct benefit transfer system and solid waste management.

Popular American show host Alex Trebek passes away

•Popular American game show host Alex Trebek passed away on November 8, 2020. He was 80. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year.

•Trebek’s popular show ‘Jeopardy!’ announced the news of his death through a Twitter post, which read that he passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends. Alex Trebek had hosted the show for almost four decades.

•He had first announced that he had been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer when he was on air in March 2019 and he had continued to shoot for the episodes while undergoing cancer treatment. He had also returned to host the show's 36th season during summer last year, despite his health condition.

Italy’s head coach Roberto Mancini tests positive for COVID-19

•Italy’s head coach Roberto Mancini tested positive for COVID-19, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) informed on November 7, 2020. The 55-year-old is asymptomatic and has been advised home isolation.

•Mancini tested positive after he underwent a COVID test as a part of the periodic controls undertaken by the FIGC on Italy’s coaching staff ahead of the coming break for UEFA competitions.

•Mancini will be able to join the Italian squad once he has completed the necessary procedures, outlined by the UEFA Return to Play and FIGC protocols.

•Meanwhile, Italy will host Estonia in a friendly match on November 11, 2020 before taking on Poland and Bosnia-Herzegovina in their final Nations League fixtures on November 15 and 18 respectively.

Novak Djokovic equals Pete Sampras' year-end World No. 1 record

•Tennis star Novak Djokovic yet again clinched year-end world number one ranking, his record sixth time after the Sofia Open draw was published on November 6, 2020.

•With this, the 33-year-old player has equaled the record of American Tennis great Pete Sampras, who ended with world number one ranking for six straight years between 1993 and 1998.

•Pete Sampras was somebody Djokovic looked up to when he was growing up and so to match his record is a dream come true for the Serbian player.

•Djokovic was the year-end world no.1 champion previously in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2018.

Maharashtra government to reopen schools, places of worship after Diwali

•Maharashtra Chief Minister announced through a video message on November 8, 2020 that the state government is considering reopening schools and places of worship after Diwali while taking all necessary precautions.

•The schools and religious places have been shut in the state ever since the national lockdown was announced in March. The religious places in other states opened up a few months back.

•The Maharashtra CM further urged people to celebrate Diwali by lighting Diyas and staying at home and not burst crackers. The request was made keeping in mind the rise in pollution and its impact on the spread of COVID-19. He stated that 15 days post-Diwali will be most crucial.