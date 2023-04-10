Current Affairs in Short: April 10 2023

PM Modi on a Trip to Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Project Tiger is an important step to spread awareness among people to protect and preserve the Flora & Fauna around the globe. The event completed 50 years of its creation. Also, Modi, on April 09, interlinked the tiger’s importance to our Indian and tribal culture.

Tiger Census shows that as of 2022, tigers have significantly increased across India and now the total number of tigers is 3,167 compared to last year’s survey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently released the tiger population data after he went to Bandipur Tiger Reserve. He also travelled to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

INS Vikrant got its Traditional Bell from Retired Navy Officer

The bell has served to be a useful tool in the India-Pakistan war as it acted as a barricade to the Karachi harbour.

This bell was placed on India’s first built INS Vikrant aircraft carrier of 1961. This is to highlight the rich history of the country’s Navy Command.

Famous Mathematician C R Rao to be Granted International Prize

Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao is an eminent figure in Mathematics and for contributing himself to this field, he will receive the 2023 International Prize in Statistics.

He is a 102-year-old Indian-American man who carried out several research projects throughout his lifetime. He changed the outlook of statistical thinking and his works are still very useful for the modern-day sciences.