Current Affairs in Short: April 10 2023
PM Modi on a Trip to Bandipur Tiger Reserve
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently released the tiger population data after he went to Bandipur Tiger Reserve. He also travelled to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.
- Tiger Census shows that as of 2022, tigers have significantly increased across India and now the total number of tigers is 3,167 compared to last year’s survey.
- Project Tiger is an important step to spread awareness among people to protect and preserve the Flora & Fauna around the globe. The event completed 50 years of its creation. Also, Modi, on April 09, interlinked the tiger’s importance to our Indian and tribal culture.
INS Vikrant got its Traditional Bell from Retired Navy Officer
- The latest INS Vikrant received the bell from Navy Staff Officer, Vice Admiral SN Ghormade.
- This bell was placed on India’s first built INS Vikrant aircraft carrier of 1961. This is to highlight the rich history of the country’s Navy Command.
- The bell has served to be a useful tool in the India-Pakistan war as it acted as a barricade to the Karachi harbour.
Famous Mathematician C R Rao to be Granted International Prize
- Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao is an eminent figure in Mathematics and for contributing himself to this field, he will receive the 2023 International Prize in Statistics.
- He is a 102-year-old Indian-American man who carried out several research projects throughout his lifetime. He changed the outlook of statistical thinking and his works are still very useful for the modern-day sciences.
- This International Award is considered an equivalent Nobel Prize in the field of Mathematics (Statistics). For more than 75 years, he has served in various departments in the lead role and as a successful Professor of universities in India as well as abroad.
IPL 2023: Rashid Khan took First Hat Trick
- Captain of Gujarat Titans, Rashid Khan takes the first hat trick in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL-2023).
- He banished Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Shardul Thakur in the 17th over to crack Kolkata’s game.
- In the final over, Rashid made 35 runs within 3 overs. The result was 4-0 37-3 as he helped his team in the game.
Cipla signs agreement with Novartis for Diabetes Medicine
- In order to produce and sell the Galvus range, global pharmaceutical firm Cipla signs a bond with Novartis healthcare company.
- This drug is useful for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes. It will come into effect from January 01, 2026.
- This deal will in turn strengthen Cipla’s image as one of the top companies in terms of Diabetes treatment across India.
