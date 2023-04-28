Current Affairs in Short: April 28 2023
Jagran Josh compiles the top 5 news on the most important topics from the exam point of view. It includes 91 FM Transmitters, and Operation Kaveri, among several others.
Current Affairs
World’s First Check-In Robot at Emirates
- Based in Garhoud, Dubai, Emirates Airline now has its modern assistant check-in robot. It is the first of its kind in the world.
- This technologically advanced robot machine has been named Sara. This system has been set up at Check-In and Travel store.
- This instrument Sara will scan and match the faces of customers and their passports, book their tickets and also help them to the bags drop area.
Pennsylvania Declares Diwali as a National Holiday
- The US State of Pennsylvania gives holiday accreditation to the Hindu festival Diwali. The decision was made during a meeting where the senators voted and passed the bill.
- More than 2 lakhs of people residing across the state celebrate Diwali, a festival of illumination and knowledge.
- Representatives of the district, Nikil Saval and Greg Rothmand along with Arvind Venkat tweeted the information and expressed delight over the latest status.
Operation Kaveri: Over 300 Indians Arrived in Bengaluru
- In the Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft, Indians have been safely landed in India. The reports claim that 392 people reached the capital city Delhi and one more batch including 362 Indians have been brought up to Bengaluru.
- Under Mission Kaveri, thousands of people have been dropped back home, as reported by the Ministry of External Affairs.
- This operation of the Indian Army and IAF has been successfully carried forward with an effort to release Indians from war-torn Sudan.
Narendra Modi’s Online Inauguration of 91 FM Transmitters
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially made his presence in the virtual inaugural session of 91 FM Transmitters. This event was held on April 28 and 84 districts across the country have been selected for the implementation.
- During the meeting, he described himself as a passionate listener and told that he feels a strong connection with Radio and FM (Frequency Modulation).
- This is a big step by the government as it aims to spread and strengthen All India Radio’s services. This will reach about 2 crore population.
Filmfare Awards 2023 Celebrated in Mumbai
- At the grand opening of the big Bollywood show Filmfare Awards 2023, several personalities were seen from the cinematic industry.
- While Alia Bhatt won Best Actress Award for the 2022 movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Rajkumar Rao also grabbed the Best Actor Award for his hit 2022 film ‘Badhaai Do’.
- Salman Khan and Manish Paul were co-hosts and many others lighted the stage with their stunning performances. Vicky Kaushal paid tribute to all those commemorated choreographers and he also danced on the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’.
Also Read: Current Affairs in Short: April 27 2023
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.