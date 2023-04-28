Current Affairs in Short: April 28 2023

World’s First Check-In Robot at Emirates

This instrument Sara will scan and match the faces of customers and their passports, book their tickets and also help them to the bags drop area.

This technologically advanced robot machine has been named Sara. This system has been set up at Check-In and Travel store.

Based in Garhoud, Dubai, Emirates Airline now has its modern assistant check-in robot. It is the first of its kind in the world.

Pennsylvania Declares Diwali as a National Holiday

Representatives of the district, Nikil Saval and Greg Rothmand along with Arvind Venkat tweeted the information and expressed delight over the latest status.

More than 2 lakhs of people residing across the state celebrate Diwali, a festival of illumination and knowledge.

The US State of Pennsylvania gives holiday accreditation to the Hindu festival Diwali. The decision was made during a meeting where the senators voted and passed the bill.

Operation Kaveri: Over 300 Indians Arrived in Bengaluru

This operation of the Indian Army and IAF has been successfully carried forward with an effort to release Indians from war-torn Sudan.

Under Mission Kaveri, thousands of people have been dropped back home, as reported by the Ministry of External Affairs.

In the Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft, Indians have been safely landed in India. The reports claim that 392 people reached the capital city Delhi and one more batch including 362 Indians have been brought up to Bengaluru.

Narendra Modi’s Online Inauguration of 91 FM Transmitters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially made his presence in the virtual inaugural session of 91 FM Transmitters. This event was held on April 28 and 84 districts across the country have been selected for the implementation.

During the meeting, he described himself as a passionate listener and told that he feels a strong connection with Radio and FM (Frequency Modulation).