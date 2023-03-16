Current Affairs in Short: March 16 2023
RBI, UAE’s Central Bank signs MoU to promote Innovation
- The Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bank of UAE jointly sign an official agreement for encouraging Innovation in financial products and services.
- Central Banks will altogether survey the Central Bank Digital Currencies and will also draw comparability between the CBDCs of CBUAE and RBI.
- Pilot tests will be held to provide cross-border transactions. Through this initiative, the economic ties will deepen between India and UAE.
Eric Garcetti designated as US Ambassador to India
- The former leader Eric Garcetti has been made the US Envoy to India, two years after US President Joe Biden elected him.
- His reputation was affected owing to the ‘Rick Jacobs Scandal’ and he was excluded from Biden’s cabinet earlier in 2020. As the matter was resolved, the US Senate invoked cloture and made him the representative by 52-42 votes.
- He has discerned lectures on world affairs, public policy and diplomacy and later on entered politics. Eric has also served as the US Navy Officer and held several other posts in his lifetime.
Northeast Railways sets up First Trans Tea Stall
- The Northeast Frontier Railways (NEFR) combined with the All Assam Transgender Association recently opened a tea shop led by transgender people located at Guwahati station.
- As a part of the government’s “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”, the railway stall was inaugurated by the General Manager of NEFR, Mr Anshul Gupta on March 05, 2023.
- It will not only create employment opportunities for trans and queer communities but will also empower, support and elevate them among all members of society.
UIDAI Launches New Facility for Aadhar Card Users
- The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced online document updation for Aadhar card holders.
- The residents will now be permitted to make changes or edit their documents in their Aadhar totally free of cost. The Electronics and IT Industry posits that millions of users will be benefited from this. However, the free service is only available till June 14, 2023.
- Residents will be able to upload their Proof of Identity and Address Proof so that their demographic details get verified.
US Senate chooses Ravi Chaudhary as US Defense’s Assistant Secretary
- The former flight test engineer Ravi Chaudhary has been appointed as the new Assistant Secretary of the US Air Force in the Defense Department.
- The opposition Republican Party voted in his favour and he won by a 65-29 margin. Ravi has successfully administered several positions throughout his career.
- This Indian-American man has served as a C-17 pilot and also worked in NASA’s International Space Station. He carried out safety and protection drives during his service.
