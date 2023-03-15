Current Affairs in Short: March 15 2023
GPT-4 introduced by AI-based Company OpenAI
- OpenAI has recently launched the advanced model of ChatGPT titled GPT-4. This new multimodal technological system is integrated with API (Application Programming Interfaces).
- Several businesses widely use these chatbots in their customer interaction tools. After GPT, GPT-2 and GPT-3, this latest version will be providing features that no other chatbot includes so far.
- GPT-4 can do creative and technical writing with users including music composition, screenplay writing, etc.
Sports Minister Inaugurates Women’s Boxing Championship
- IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships commences on March 15, 2023. Anurag Singh Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports was present in the inaugural ceremony held at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.
- This boxing event hosted by BFA (Boxing Federation of India) will be conducted till March 26, 2023.
- The Indian team of a total of 12 boxers comprises Lovlina Borgohain (2020 Tokyo Bronze medallist) along with the current world champion in the 50kg category, Nikhat Zareen.
FIFA Agrees to 2026 World Cup Format
- In a recently held conference, the FIFA Council confirmed the new format for the World Cup 2026.
- The tournament will be having 104 matches in total. The number rises from the earlier traditional 64 number.
- Multiple amendments have been put forward which were all accepted by the committee. The final match will be played on February 19 (Sunday).
DRDA of 8 State Govt joined with Zila Parishad, Zila Panchayat
- The Government announces the amalgamation of DRDA (District Rural Development Agencies) of 8 states with Zila Parishad/ Zila Panchayat or other bodies.
- Some of these states include Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, etc.
- Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Minister of DRDA stated that the DRDA Scheme ceased on April 1, 2022. The funds issued under this scheme will be directly transferred to Zila Panchayats or any other body.
World Air Quality Index 2022 ranks India in 8th position
- The Swiss-based company IQAir has released World Air Quality Index for the year 2022 where it has ranked India in the 8th position, earlier it was fifth.
- African country Chad acquires the first position as it is the world's most polluted country in the world.
- India and Pakistan are on alert as they have the most polluted cities in the world amid depleting environmental conditions across the globe.
