Current Affairs in Short: March 30 2023

Indian Army to set up GSAT 7B Satellite

The satellite will be indigenously built by ISRO with its unique security features. This will strengthen the army personnel in India by providing high-level communication facilities to troops deployed in various fields.

The Ministry of Defence collaborated with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for a project worth Rs 3,000 crore to support and increase Army’s overall capabilities.

GSAT 7B, an advanced communication satellite will be launched by 2026 for the Indian Army that will aid them in their complex missions.

India declines in Global Passport Index 2023

The most powerful passport scores include countries like UAE, Sweden, Germany, Finland, etc.

From 71 and 73, India’s mobility score dropped down to 70 on the Passport Index this year. The rank given to India was 144th.

A powerful ranking tool, Passport Index released the Passport Power Rank 2023. While UAE is at number 1, India this time loses its position.

Ajay Bangs is soon to acquire the Head position at World Bank

He is expected to replace the present president David Malpass after he was condemned for his failure to deliver immediate action on climatic conditions.

As of March 29, 2023, the World Bank organisation is not accepting further nominations hence no substitutes are left in the competition with 63-year-old Ajay Banga.

Indian-American Business Executive Ajay Banga has been nominated for World Bank’s Presidency by Joe Biden.

Leena Rafeeq becomes Youngest AI App Developer

An 11-year-old girl Leena Rafeeq introduced her creation titled ‘Ogler EyeScan’. It is a smart application that is used to detect eye disorders.

The app comes up with 70% accurate results. This girl was born in Kerala but currently stays in Dubai and is becoming famous for her recent launch.