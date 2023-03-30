Current Affairs in Short: March 30 2023
Indian Army to set up GSAT 7B Satellite
- GSAT 7B, an advanced communication satellite will be launched by 2026 for the Indian Army that will aid them in their complex missions.
- The Ministry of Defence collaborated with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for a project worth Rs 3,000 crore to support and increase Army’s overall capabilities.
- The satellite will be indigenously built by ISRO with its unique security features. This will strengthen the army personnel in India by providing high-level communication facilities to troops deployed in various fields.
India declines in Global Passport Index 2023
- A powerful ranking tool, Passport Index released the Passport Power Rank 2023. While UAE is at number 1, India this time loses its position.
- From 71 and 73, India’s mobility score dropped down to 70 on the Passport Index this year. The rank given to India was 144th.
- The most powerful passport scores include countries like UAE, Sweden, Germany, Finland, etc.
Ajay Bangs is soon to acquire the Head position at World Bank
- Indian-American Business Executive Ajay Banga has been nominated for World Bank’s Presidency by Joe Biden.
- As of March 29, 2023, the World Bank organisation is not accepting further nominations hence no substitutes are left in the competition with 63-year-old Ajay Banga.
- He is expected to replace the present president David Malpass after he was condemned for his failure to deliver immediate action on climatic conditions.
Leena Rafeeq becomes Youngest AI App Developer
- An 11-year-old girl Leena Rafeeq introduced her creation titled ‘Ogler EyeScan’. It is a smart application that is used to detect eye disorders.
- The app comes up with 70% accurate results. This girl was born in Kerala but currently stays in Dubai and is becoming famous for her recent launch.
- As she received positive wishes from viewers across the world, her app is under review on the Apple Play Store. This can only be accessed by iPhone users.
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
- In the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team will be competing with the Rajasthan Royals.
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad team as Aiden Markram is on another duty.
- The current season’s match is going to start tomorrow i.e. March 31, 2023. On March 2 (Sunday), the opening match will be played.
