Current Affairs in Short: May 04 2023
Jagran Josh compiles the top 5 news on the most important topics from the exam point of view. It includes Shabnim Ismail’s resignation, and Y20 Seminar 2023, among several others.
Current Affairs
Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit took over as IAF’s Deputy Chief
- Ashutosh Dixit will be the next Air Marshal to be designated as Deputy Chief of the Indian Air Staff.
- He will be leading the advancement projects of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as he will be assigned the task to look after new acquisitions of aviation.
- Mr Ashutosh has previously served as the Senior Air Staff Officer in the South Western Air Command in Gujarat. Also, he has been a part of India’s Self Reliant mission.
World Press Freedom Index 2023 Published by RSF
- Reporters Without Borders (RSF) institution that safeguards journalists has released the 2023 World Press Freedom Index. Norway has topped the list for 7th time in a row.
- As per the 21st edition of the annual report, India has been on a downfall as its rank flipped from 133 in 2013 to 161 in 2023. Asian nations including Vietnam, China and North Korea were in the lowest positions.
- This report reveals the safety rights of journalists and surveyed the social, political, economic, security and legal indicators to prepare the Index 2023.
Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Passed Away in Florida
- The gold medalist of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Tori Bowie was found dead on May 04, 2023, in her house located in Orlando, Florida.
- This World Champion was 32 years old and well-known as an American long jumper and sprinter who was honoured with 3 medals namely gold in the 4x100-meter relay, silver in the 100-meter relay and bronze in the 200-meter race.
- Her last participation in the competition was in June last year. While the reason for her demise is unknown, some claim that it is a suicidal event.
Manipur University Conducted Y20 Seminar 2023
- Manipur University hosted the Y20 Seminar on May 04, 2023, on "Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance". This is among the 5 major themes of the Y20 India Summit.
- The event focuses on young contributions all over India. The government of India targets 16 districts of Manipur state with this conference.
- The Convenor said that the country has been highlighting one earth, one family and one future so the participation of youth becomes extremely important. In September 2023, the final G20 Meet will be held.
South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail Retires from Cricket
- The fiery woman of South Africa, Shabnim Ismail declared her retirement from her cricket career.
- She has planned to retire from all forms of International Cricket as she now wishes to look after her family.
- She has represented the team for about 16 years and is regarded as a speedy bowler. This 34-year-old woman played 127 ODIs, 113 T20Is as well as a solitary test for South Africa. Overall, she took 317 international wickets.
Also Read: Current Affairs in Short: May 03 2023
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.