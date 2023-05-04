Current Affairs in Short: May 04 2023

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit took over as IAF’s Deputy Chief

Mr Ashutosh has previously served as the Senior Air Staff Officer in the South Western Air Command in Gujarat. Also, he has been a part of India’s Self Reliant mission.

He will be leading the advancement projects of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as he will be assigned the task to look after new acquisitions of aviation.

Ashutosh Dixit will be the next Air Marshal to be designated as Deputy Chief of the Indian Air Staff.

World Press Freedom Index 2023 Published by RSF

This report reveals the safety rights of journalists and surveyed the social, political, economic, security and legal indicators to prepare the Index 2023.

As per the 21st edition of the annual report, India has been on a downfall as its rank flipped from 133 in 2013 to 161 in 2023. Asian nations including Vietnam, China and North Korea were in the lowest positions.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) institution that safeguards journalists has released the 2023 World Press Freedom Index. Norway has topped the list for 7th time in a row.

Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Passed Away in Florida

The gold medalist of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Tori Bowie was found dead on May 04, 2023, in her house located in Orlando, Florida.

This World Champion was 32 years old and well-known as an American long jumper and sprinter who was honoured with 3 medals namely gold in the 4x100-meter relay, silver in the 100-meter relay and bronze in the 200-meter race.