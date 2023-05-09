Current Affairs in Short: May 09 2023
Jagran Josh compiles the top 5 news on the most important topics from the exam point of view. It includes Karnataka Elections 2023, and Pulitzer Awards 2023, among several others.
Current Affairs
India Post Collaborates with CAIT & Tripta for Logistics
- India Post has signed an official agreement with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Tripta Technologies for logistics services.
- This is for the welfare of small and medium traders as they will have the chance to use the logistics services of India Post across the nation.
- With this, shipping and delivery services will be granted to businesses. Along with this initiative, the government has also introduced banking and insurance services.
Karnataka Elections 2023 on May 10 2023
- Karnataka legislative assembly elections will be held tomorrow i.e. May 10, 2023 (Wednesday). The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and JD (S) are the 3 main parties in the competition.
- Public campaigning and rallies were organised to seek votes from the public in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Ballary, etc.
- Elections will be held in a single phase and PM Narendra Modi urged all voters to mindfully give the poll. The present chief minister of the state, Basavaraj Bommai has been chanting mantras to praise Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.
DMRC Initiates QR Paper Tickets to Replace Tokens
- The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken an important step for a smooth customer experience.
- QR-based paper tickets are being initiated at automatic fare collection gates and customer care counters for all Delhi metros.
- Metro passengers will be able to easily scan and use their tickets instead of the traditional token ways.
ICC Player of the Month Announced for April 2023
- Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman has been honoured with the Men’s Player of the Month title for April month 2023 by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
- Naruemol Chaiwai from Thailand has been named the Women’s Player of the Month award for April 2023.
- They have been given this prestigious honour for their achievements and great performances in the cricket matches.
Pulitzer Awards 2023 for Arts and Journalism
- The Pulitzer Prize 2023 has declared winners and finalists in the fields of journalism, arts, music and literature.
- The Associated Press and the staff of the New York Times have covered the Russia-Ukraine wars and bestowed with Pulitzer Prizes.
- Barbara Kingsolver and Hernan Diaz have been announced as winners in their respective categories.
Also Read: Current Affairs in Short: May 04 2023
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.