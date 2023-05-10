Current Affairs in Short: May 10 2023
Cyclone Mocha Developed over the Bay of Bengal
- Cyclone Mocha is expected to take on its new role as it is quickly moving towards the Northwestern direction of India. The weather depression changed into a deep depression today, as reported by the India Meteorological Department.
- In the upcoming week, this stormy condition will be affecting various areas like Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, etc.
- Heatwave predictions and heavy rainfall has been identified in the next 5 days. Cyclone is likely to intensify around the Bay of Bengal.
Telangana initiates State Robotics Framework
- KT Rama Rao, Information Technology & Industries Minister took the initiative of bringing the State Robotics Framework to India while Telangana becomes the first state to do this.
- This policy has been launched by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the ITE&C Division.
- The goal is to enhance invention, research and development in the industry of Robotics and Machine Learning.
PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Development Projects
- Prime Minister inaugurated several development projects for an amount of more than Rs 5,000 crores at Nathdwara, Rajasthan.
- With this, 4 national highways and 3 rail projects will be implemented by the government.
- PM Modi claimed that this project is for the enhancement of the state’s connectivity. Also, infrastructure is important for overall growth.
NCMT admitted Go First Insolvency Plea
- The National Company Law Tribunal admitted Go First’s voluntary plea in order to begin the insolvency resolution process.
- Two-member bench including President Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and L N Gupta further designated Abhliash Lal as interim resolution professional (IRP) to administer the debt-ridden company.
- It has positioned the company under the protection of a moratorium and directed the suspended board of directors to assist the IRP to run the company during insolvency proceedings.
New AI Tool to Detect Pancreatic Cancer
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiates the latest technology that can check Pancreatic Cancer. After performing complex tasks, this time it has taken a new step for the citizens.
- Early diagnosis will be done 3 years in advance and this will ultimately increase survival chances.
- Even a group of scientists have applied the AI algorithm on million of patients in Denmark and the United States.
