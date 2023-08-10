Current Affairs One Liners: August 10 2023- India's first post office on LoC

Current Affairs One Liners: August 10 2023
1. India's first post office near LoC has been inaugurated in which district of Jammu and Kashmir - Kupwara

2. At what rate has the Reserve Bank of India maintained the repo rate - 6.5%

3. Which bank has recently launched eco friendly debit card – Airtel Payments Bank

4. What is India's rank in Internet Resilience Index - 6th

5. 'Rajouri Chikri Woodcraft' of which state/UT has been given GI tag - Jammu and Kashmir

6. Who has been appointed as the single head coach of Badminton Association of India's Guwahati National Center of Excellence- Mulyo Handoyo

7. When is World Lion Day celebrated annually - 10 August

8. Which rice variety of Jammu and Kashmir has recently been given GI tag - Mushkabudji

9. Who has been appointed as the doubles coach at the Badminton Association of India's Guwahati National Center of Excellence- Ivan Sazonov

