Current Affairs One Liners: August 10 2023- India's first post office on LoC

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as India's first post office on LoC, repo rate, World Lion Day, Internet Resilience Index etc.

1. India's first post office near LoC has been inaugurated in which district of Jammu and Kashmir - Kupwara

2. At what rate has the Reserve Bank of India maintained the repo rate - 6.5%

3. Which bank has recently launched eco friendly debit card – Airtel Payments Bank

4. What is India's rank in Internet Resilience Index - 6th

5. 'Rajouri Chikri Woodcraft' of which state/UT has been given GI tag - Jammu and Kashmir

6. Who has been appointed as the single head coach of Badminton Association of India's Guwahati National Center of Excellence- Mulyo Handoyo

7. When is World Lion Day celebrated annually - 10 August

8. Which rice variety of Jammu and Kashmir has recently been given GI tag - Mushkabudji

9. Who has been appointed as the doubles coach at the Badminton Association of India's Guwahati National Center of Excellence- Ivan Sazonov

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: August 09 2023- New chairperson of CBIC

Current Affairs One Liners: August 09 2023-India Vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Match