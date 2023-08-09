Current Affairs One Liners: August 09 2023-India Vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Match

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as ODI World Cup 2023 Updated Full Schedule, Tiger Census 2023, Uniform Civil Code etc.

1. According to the latest data, the population of tigers in the country has increased from 1,411 in 2006 to how much in 2022- 3,682

2. Who has become the fastest Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in T20 International cricket - Kuldeep Yadav

3. Who has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court – Subhassis Talapatra

4. Who has taken over as the chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs - Sanjay Kumar Agarwal

5. Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pandey has recently visited which country – UK

6. BRICS Startup Forum will be launched by which country – India

7. In which state's assembly recently a resolution has been passed against 'Uniform Civil Code' - Kerala

8. Which nationwide campaign has been started in honor of the brave soldiers of the country - 'Meri Mati Mera Desh'

9. Who has become the joint second fastest batsman to complete 100 sixes in T20 International cricket - Suryakumar Yadav

10. According to the revised schedule of ODI World Cup 2023, when will the match between India and Pakistan be held - 14 October 2023

