Current Affairs Quiz: August 09 2023- New chairperson of CBIC

1. Who has become the joint second fastest batsman to complete 100 sixes in T20 International cricket?

(a) Virat Kohli

(b) David Warner

(c) Cameron Green

(d) Suryakumar Yadav

2. Which nationwide campaign has been started in honor of the martyred brave soldiers of the country?

(a) ‘Desh ke Veer Jawan’

(b) 'Meri Mati Mera Desh’

(c) 'Desh ke Veer Saput'

(d) 'Mera Bharat Mahan'

3. In which state's assembly, a resolution has been passed recently against the 'Uniform Civil Code'?

(a) Kerala

(b) Himachal Pradesh

(c) West Bengal

(d) Bihar

4. BRICS Startup Forum will be launched by which country?

(a) South Africa

(b) China

(c) India

(d) Brazil

5. Who has taken over as the chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs?

(a) Sanjay Kumar Agarwal

(b) Vivek Johri

(c) Sanjay Sinha

(d) SK Mishra

6. Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pandey has recently visited which country?

(a) USA

(b) UK

(c) Japan

(d) Australia

7. Who has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court?

(a) Daya Shankar Pandey

(b) Subhasis Talapatra

(c) Prem Prakash Sinha

(d) Deepak Kumar Mishra

Answer:-

1. (d) Suryakumar Yadav

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav has completed his 100 sixes in T20Is. He has come joint second in the list of players to have hit 100 T20I sixes in the fewest innings. Suryakumar and Chris Gayle have played 49 innings to hit 100 T20I sixes. Evin Lewis (48) is on top of this list.

2. (b) 'Meri Mati Mera Desh'

Countrywide 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign has been started to pay tribute to the martyred brave soldiers of the country. This campaign will continue till 30th of this month. This will include programs at the national, state, block and village levels as well as local urban bodies. PM Modi had recently announced this campaign during the 'Mann Ki Baat' program broadcast on All India Radio.

3. (a) Kerala

The Kerala Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution calling for the 'Uniform Civil Code' (UCC) not to be implemented in the state. Along with this, it has been said in the proposal that the central government should leave the polarization step of drafting the UCC. The Kerala Assembly is the first state assembly in the country to pass a resolution against the UCC.

4. (c) India

India is going to launch a BRICS Startup Forum this year to establish cooperation between investors, incubators and entrepreneurs. India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced this during the 7th BRICS Industry Ministers' meeting held virtually with South Africa. BRICS is a group of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

5. (a) Sanjay Kumar Agarwal

IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Agarwal has taken charge as the chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). Aggarwal succeeds Vivek Johri who retired as CBIC chief on May 31. CBIC is a statutory body under the Ministry of Finance.

6. (b) UK

Army Chief General Manoj Pandey has left for UK on a five-day visit. Apart from attending a prestigious military event, he will hold talks with top British defense officials on bilateral strategic issues. General Pandey will also review the 201st Sovereign Parade of Commissioning Course at the prestigious Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst.

7. (b) Subhasis Talapatra

Justice Subhasis Talapatra was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice at a ceremony in the Orissa High Court premises. Justice Subhassis Talapatra succeeded Justice S Muralidhar as the 33rd Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.

