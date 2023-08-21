Current Affairs One Liners: August 21 2023- 15th BRICS Summit

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as 15th BRICS Summit, FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, New MD of South Indian Bank etc.

current affairs one liners august 21 2023
current affairs one liners august 21 2023

 

 

1. Which country is hosting the 15th BRICS summit – South Africa

2. How many new members have taken oath in Rajya Sabha today- 9

3. Who was honored with the first 'Udyog Ratna' award instituted by the Government of Maharashtra - Ratan Tata

4. What rank did India achieve in the 16th International Olympiad of Astronomy and Astrophysics- 2nd

Current Affairs Quiz: August 21 2023- Lotus Flower 'NaMoh 108

Why did Russia's Luna-25 lunar mission fail?

5. Which Indian-origin leader has qualified for Singapore's presidential election - Tharman Shanmugaratnam

6. The new variety of lotus flower 'Namoh 108' has been developed in which research institute - National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow

7. Which country has won the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 title - Spain

8. Which Indian won the gold medal in the under-17 category of the Asian Junior Squash Championship - Anahat Singh

9. Who has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of South Indian Bank – P R Seshadri

Also read:

Chandrayaan-3 Mission latest update

Here's the Rohit Sharma-led team for the upcoming #AsiaCup2023

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Monthly Current Affairs PDF

  • Current Affairs PDF July 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF June 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF May 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF April 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF March 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF February 2023
View all

Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2023
View all