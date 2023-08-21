Current Affairs One Liners: August 21 2023- 15th BRICS Summit

1. Which country is hosting the 15th BRICS summit – South Africa

2. How many new members have taken oath in Rajya Sabha today- 9

3. Who was honored with the first 'Udyog Ratna' award instituted by the Government of Maharashtra - Ratan Tata

4. What rank did India achieve in the 16th International Olympiad of Astronomy and Astrophysics- 2nd

5. Which Indian-origin leader has qualified for Singapore's presidential election - Tharman Shanmugaratnam

6. The new variety of lotus flower 'Namoh 108' has been developed in which research institute - National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow

7. Which country has won the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 title - Spain

8. Which Indian won the gold medal in the under-17 category of the Asian Junior Squash Championship - Anahat Singh

9. Who has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of South Indian Bank – P R Seshadri

