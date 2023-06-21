Current Affairs One Liners: June 21 2023-New Deputy Governor of RBI

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as New Deputy Governor of RBI, Exercise Khan Quest 2023 etc.

Current Affairs One Liners: June 21 2023
Current Affairs One Liners: June 21 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as New Deputy Governor of RBI, Exercise Khan Quest 2023 etc.

1. Who has recently been appointed as the Deputy Governor of RBI- Swaminathan Janakiraman

2. In which country Indian Army is participating in 'Exercise Khan Quest 2023' - Mongolia

3. When is International Yoga Day celebrated annually - 21 June

4. Who has become the first male footballer to play 200 international matches - Cristiano Ronaldo

5. Which writer has been awarded the prestigious 'German Peace Prize' - Salman Rushdie

6. What is the theme of International Yoga Day 2023- 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

7. Who has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Panama- Sumit Seth

8. Which is India's most valuable listed private company according to Hurun India - Reliance Industries

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: June 21 2023-International Yoga Day 2023

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Monthly Current Affairs PDF

  • Current Affairs PDF May 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF April 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF March 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF February 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF January 2023
  • Current Affairs PDF December 2022
View all

Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2023
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2022
View all