Current Affairs One Liners: June 21 2023-New Deputy Governor of RBI
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as New Deputy Governor of RBI, Exercise Khan Quest 2023 etc.
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as New Deputy Governor of RBI, Exercise Khan Quest 2023 etc.
1. Who has recently been appointed as the Deputy Governor of RBI- Swaminathan Janakiraman
2. In which country Indian Army is participating in 'Exercise Khan Quest 2023' - Mongolia
3. When is International Yoga Day celebrated annually - 21 June
4. Who has become the first male footballer to play 200 international matches - Cristiano Ronaldo
5. Which writer has been awarded the prestigious 'German Peace Prize' - Salman Rushdie
6. What is the theme of International Yoga Day 2023- 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'
7. Who has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Panama- Sumit Seth
8. Which is India's most valuable listed private company according to Hurun India - Reliance Industries
Also read:
Current Affairs Quiz: June 21 2023-International Yoga Day 2023
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS