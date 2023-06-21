Current Affairs One Liners: June 21 2023-New Deputy Governor of RBI

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as New Deputy Governor of RBI, Exercise Khan Quest 2023 etc.

1. Who has recently been appointed as the Deputy Governor of RBI- Swaminathan Janakiraman

2. In which country Indian Army is participating in 'Exercise Khan Quest 2023' - Mongolia

3. When is International Yoga Day celebrated annually - 21 June

4. Who has become the first male footballer to play 200 international matches - Cristiano Ronaldo

5. Which writer has been awarded the prestigious 'German Peace Prize' - Salman Rushdie

6. What is the theme of International Yoga Day 2023- 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

7. Who has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Panama- Sumit Seth

8. Which is India's most valuable listed private company according to Hurun India - Reliance Industries

