Current Affairs Quiz: June 21 2023-International Yoga Day 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as International Yoga Day 2023 etc.

1. Who has recently been appointed as the Deputy Governor of RBI?

(a) Venugopal Iyer

(b) Swaminathan Janakiraman

(c) Urjit Patel

(d) Raghuram Rajan

2. When is International Yoga Day celebrated every year?

(a) 19th June

(b) 20th June

(c) 21st June

(d) 22nd June

3. Which author has been awarded the prestigious 'German Peace Prize'?

(a) Chetan Bhagat

(b) Salman Rushdie

(c) Arundhati Roy

(d) Amish Tripathi

4. Who has become the first male footballer to play 200 international matches?

(a) Lionel Messi

(b) Cristiano Ronaldo

(c) Killian Embappé

(d) Karim Benzema

5. In which country Indian Army is participating in 'Exercise Khan Quest 2023'?

(a) France

(b) Japan

(c) Mongolia

(d) Russia

6. Who has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Panama?

(a) Ajay Sinha

(b) Vivek Rajput

(c) Dipesh Sikka

(d) Sumit Seth

7. Which are the most valuable listed private companies in India according to Hurun India?

(a) HDFC Bank

(b) Infosys

(c) Reliance Industries

(d) ITC

Answer:-

1. (b) Swaminathan Janakiraman

The Central Government has appointed SBI Managing Director (MD) Swaminathan Janakiraman as the Deputy Governor of RBI for three years. He will replace Mahesh Kumar Jain on this post, whose tenure ends this week. Mahesh Kumar Jain was appointed as the Deputy Governor of RBI in June 2018. At present the Governor of RBI is Shaktikanta Das.

2. (c) 21st June

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on 21 June. The theme of this year's International Yoga Day 2023 is "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam". Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested International Day of Yoga during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on 27 September 2014. The first Yoga Day was organized on 21 June 2015.

3. (b) Salman Rushdie

Renowned author Salman Rushdie has been awarded the prestigious German Peace Prize for his literary works. He will be given this award on October 22 this year in Frankfurt. This announcement was made on the 76th birthday of Salman Rushdie. Rushdie was born on June 19, 1947 in Bombay (now Mumbai). He will be given an amount of €25,000 ($27,300) along with this award.

4. (b) Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal football team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first male footballer to play 200 international matches. Ronaldo achieved this feat during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match against Iceland. He was also awarded the Guinness World Record Certificate for this achievement.

5. (c) Mongolia

Indian Army is participating in multinational peacekeeping 'Exercise Khan Quest 2023' in Mongolia. Military teams and observers from more than 20 countries are participating in this exercise. Mongolian President Ukhnagin Khurelsukh inaugurated the exercise. The Indian Army is being represented by a contingent of the Garhwal Rifles. The 14-day exercise aims to promote interoperability.

6. (d) Sumit Seth

Foreign Service officer Sumit Seth has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Central American country of Panama. Sumit Seth is an Indian Foreign Service officer of 2005 batch. Sumit Seth is currently posted as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. Panama is located on the border of both the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

7. (c) Reliance Industries

Hurun India has recently released the list of India's listed most valuable private companies, in this list Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is at the top position. According to Hurun India, the total market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹16,37,327 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) of Tata Group comes second in this list with a total market capitalization of Rs 11.8 lakh crore. In this list, TCS is second and HDFC Bank is in third place with Rs 9.4 lakh crore.