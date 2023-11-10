Current Affairs One Liners: November 10 2023- City of Music

Quick Links

Current Affairs One Liners: November 10 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today's session, get briefings about the important topics such as "Digital Advertising Policy, 2023", National Ayurveda Day 2023, 'City of Music', 'Association of Mutual Funds in India etc.

Nov 10, 2023, 16:37 IST
Current Affairs One Liners: November 10 2023
Current Affairs One Liners: November 10 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as "Digital Advertising Policy, 2023", National Ayurveda Day 2023, 'City of Music', 'Association of Mutual Funds in India etc.

1. UNESCO recently declared which city of India as 'City of Music' - Gwalior (MP)

2. Which ministry has approved the comprehensive "Digital Advertising Policy, 2023"- Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

3. What is the theme of National Ayurveda Day 2023- 'Ayurveda for One Health'

4. With whom has RailTel signed an agreement for telecommunication, IT and railway signaling project – REC Limited

5. When is National Legal Services Day celebrated every year – 9 November

6. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of 'Association of Mutual Funds in India'- Venkat Nageshwar Chalasani

7. The first investor meeting of 'India-US Defense Acceleration System' was organized where- New Delhi

