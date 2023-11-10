Current Affairs One Liners: November 10 2023- City of Music

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as "Digital Advertising Policy, 2023", National Ayurveda Day 2023, 'City of Music', 'Association of Mutual Funds in India etc. 1. UNESCO recently declared which city of India as 'City of Music' - Gwalior (MP)

2. Which ministry has approved the comprehensive "Digital Advertising Policy, 2023"- Ministry of Information and Broadcasting 3. What is the theme of National Ayurveda Day 2023- 'Ayurveda for One Health'

4. With whom has RailTel signed an agreement for telecommunication, IT and railway signaling project – REC Limited 5. When is National Legal Services Day celebrated every year – 9 November