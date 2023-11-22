Current Affairs One Liners: November 22 2023- "New Education for New India"

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as World Television Day, Joint Military Exercise 'Austrahind-2023', "New Education for New India" etc. 1. Joint military exercise 'Austrahind-2023' is being organized between India and which country - Australia

2. India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of ₹ 10 lakh on which airline for not following the regulator's rules - Air India 3. The ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 will be organized in South Africa, earlier where it was to be organized - Sri Lanka

4. Whose name has recently been announced as "Brand Ambassador of Bengal"- Sourav Ganguly Also read: Current Affairs Quiz 22 november 2023

5. In which state has President Draupadi Murmu launched the National Education Campaign named "New Education for New India" - Odisha 6. Saffron from which district of Jammu and Kashmir has been given the tag of Geographical Indication – Kishtwar

7. When is World Television Day celebrated every year – 21 November 8. India has recently started e-Visa services again with which country – Canada