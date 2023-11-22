Current Affairs Quiz: 22 November 2023- Joint Military Exercise 'Austrahind-2023'

1. Whose name has been recently announced as the “Brand Ambassador of Bengal”?

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as World Television Day etc.

2. Joint military exercise 'Austrahind-2023' is being organized between India and which country?

(d) Australia

3. In which country will the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 be organized?

(a) India

(b) South Africa

(c) Sri Lanka

(d) Australia

4. In which state has President Draupadi Murmu launched the National Education Campaign named "New Education for New India"?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Odisha

(c) Madhya Pradesh

(d) Rajasthan

5. Saffron of which district of Jammu and Kashmir has been given the tag of Geographical Indication?

(a) Kishtwar

(b) Samba

(c) Bandipora

(d) Kulgam

6. When is World Television Day celebrated every year?

(a) 21 November

(b) 22 November

(c) 23 November

(d) 24 November

7. With which country has India recently started e-Visa services again?

(a) France

(b) Canada

(c) Argentina

(d) Italy

Answer:-

1. (b) Sourav Ganguly

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced former cricketer and former Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly as the "Brand Ambassador of Bengal" at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata. Bengal Global Business Summit is an annual event, this time many companies from 17 countries are participating in it.

2. (d) Australia

Joint military exercise 'Austrahind-2023' is being conducted between the armed forces of India and Australia. The second edition of 'Austrahind-2023' is being organized in Perth, Australia from 22 November to 06 December 2023. The joint military exercise 'Austrahind' was started in the year 2022. Its first edition was held in Mahajan, Rajasthan.

3. (b) South Africa

The ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 will now be organized in South Africa instead of Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan cricket was recently suspended by the ICC after which this decision was taken. Its last event was held in West Indies in 2022 where India won the title for the fifth time.

4. (b) Odisha

President Draupadi Murmu has launched the National Education Campaign titled "New Education for New India" in Odisha. It is being organized by Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, Sambalpur. On this occasion, he said that the new National Education Policy will play an important role in building a new India.

5. (a) Kishtwar

Saffron, from Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir, has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Geographical Indications Registry. This type of saffron is cultivated and harvested in high altitude areas. The famous most expensive variety of saffron is known as 'Kumkum'. It is the main cash crop of Kishtwar district.

6. (a) 21 November

World Television Day is celebrated globally every year on 21 November. In 1996, the United Nations organized the first World Television Forum, which declared November 21 every year as World Television Day. National broadcasting in India began in 1982, coinciding with the introduction of color television. The first and longest running Indian television programme, 'Krishi Darshan' started in 1967.

7. (b) Canada

India has again started e-Visa services for Canadian citizens after almost two months. India had suspended visa services on September 21 following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's baseless allegations of a "possible" Indian link in the killing of Khalistani supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

