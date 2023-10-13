Current Affairs One Liners: October 13 2023- ICC Player of the Month Award

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as ICC Player of the Month Award, Forbes 'World's Best Employers 2023', Neeraj Chopra etc. 1. Who has won the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for September 2023- Shubman Gill (India)

2. Who has been nominated by World Athletics for this year's Athlete of the Year- Neeraj Chopra 3. What is the name given to the campaign launched to bring back Indians stranded in Israel - 'Operation Ajay'

4. Who is the only Indian PSU company included in Forbes' list of 'World Best Employers 2023' - NTPC 5. Who has created a new national record of 100 meters in the National Open Championship- Manikanta H Hoblidhar

6. S Sachidananda Murthy has passed away, he was a famous person in which field – Journalism 7. Who will inaugurate the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) held in Mumbai – PM Narendra Modi